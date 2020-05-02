PRINCETON — A health care company with locations in Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va. is now offering COVID-19 testing which can be done from individual’s cars, if necessary, to limit exposure.
Testing is being offered at two MedExpress locations, the Bluefield, Va. Urgent Care Center at 4003 College Avenue and the Princeton, WV Urgent Care Center at 277 Greasy Ridge Road. Both centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Testing is only available to those people who meet CDC-based screening criteria, MedExpress officials said.
“When you arrive, you will notice signage on the doors that asks you to return to your vehicle and call the center. A MedExpress team member will complete a brief screening with you over the phone,” MedExpress officials said. “If you meet the CDC-based screening criteria for COVID-19 testing, a team member will meet you at the door of the center, provide you with a face mask and take you into an isolated part of the center. If you do not meet the screening criteria for COVID-19, our team will walk you through the next steps of your care and take you to a dedicated portion of the center for urgent care treatment.”
