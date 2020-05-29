CHARLESTON — A McDowell County apartment building for teachers is among the 12 projects across West Virginia that have been recommended for a share of federal grant money for the economic development of abandoned mine lands.
Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Sec. Austin Caperton held a virtual ceremony Thursday to announce the recommendation of 12 projects that will utilize $27,196,483 in federal grant funding.
The Renaissance Village in McDowell County has been recommended for a $1 million grant, according the governor’s announcement. The funds would aid in the construction of a housing facility for teachers. The proposed facility, which is being constructed in Welch, will also have space available for commercial use.
“This is a lot of money and it could really and truly go a long way,” Justice said. “Hopefully it’ll do a lot of great things in the areas where the work will be happening – we have a lot of great things happening in West Virginia.”
The grants, provided through the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), are administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands. The recipients applied for the grant funding earlier this year and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.
The economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) on August 3, 1977.
OSMRE must give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.
