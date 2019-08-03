AVONDALE — A McDowell County man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a child.
West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.C. Woods said Johnny Neal Sexton, 59, of Avondale was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Sexton is still being held under a $50,000 bond set by Magistrate Richard Van Dyke.
“A complaint was filed and we followed up,” Woods said of the July 6 call.
In the criminal complaint, Woods said the incident occurred on Outer Branch Road in Avondale. He had been advised by the victim’s family of the incident.
Woods said he was told the 7-year-old victim related to her family that Sexton had “attempted to have sex with her.”
A forensic interview in Welch at Stop the Hurt was scheduled and from that interview the details were revealed, and Sexton later charged and arrested with no incident, Woods said.
Sexton remains incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
