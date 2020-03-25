By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — McDowell County is facing many of the same issues other localities have with medical supplies and a protocol to follow before anyone can be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The county has not had any positive tests and that’s good news for Shannon Hardee, nursing director at the McDowell County Health Center.
“Things are going as smoothly as they could right now,” she said. “Everybody is working together wonderfully to try to meet everyone’s needs.”
Hardee is a point person in the country for leading that coordination between the clinics, Welch Community Hospital, 911 center, county commission, rescue squads, schools, sheriff’s department and nursing homes.
She also has a conference call every week with the state coalition team keeping tabs on what is going on in the counties around the state and what is needed. The frequency of those calls may increase.
“Supplies are in dire need with all the agencies,” she said. “We are doing what we can to get those in.”
Those needs include N95 (surgical) masks, gloves, gowns and more PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).
Hardee said supplies are needed because patients are screened with “an abundance of tests to rule things out.”
After that, if a test for the virus is needed, it is sent to the state lab, unless it’s a physician ordered test, which is done by Lab Corps.
Patients are isolated immediately if it’s a possible case, she said, as a precaution.
Such isolation is crucial in McDowell County, where almost 25 percent of the population is 65 and over, the most vulnerable age group to the virus.
According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the elderly, especially those with chronic health issues, are at a higher risk of death with the coronavirus as compared to other strains.
About one in three people it the county also smoke, which, doctors believe, is a risk factor with the virus.
Hardee has daily contact with Welch Community Hospital as well as all clinics and the other agencies involved.
“We are giving all the support we can,” she said. “We can do the legwork, making phones calls, gathering information.”
She does not know how many cases have been tested, only that no positives have been returned.
Hardee also wants to put a rumor to rest about a possible outbreak of COVID-19 at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch.
“They had a flu outbreak,” she said. “They had daily contact with me on that and they followed protocol. That was in February.”
Hardee said she works closely with the nurse at the center.
“They did have several sick, but it was the flu A and B (seasonal) outbreak,” she said.
To get through the crisis, she said, it’s a matter of teamwork.
“We are all one big team,” she said. “We are all helping each other right now. We are all each other has.”
Julie Mundell, public health nurse and administrator at the Monroe County Health Department, said four or five tests have been completed by the state lab for Monroe County residents with no positives.
“We get the results back in about two days,” she said.”They have been very good about getting back to us.”
Mundell said the county as a whole is coordinated and working together, including residents who seem to be complying with things like social distancing.
The restaurants have been “wonderful,” she said, in making sure people can pick up food.
In both counties the school system continues to provide food for children for the week and online and “packet” remote instruction.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
