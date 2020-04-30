By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — Although the McDowell County Courthouse remains closed to the general public, lawyers and those individuals performing deed searches will be allowed to enter the facility by appointment beginning today.
According to the office of County Clerk Don Hicks, lawyers and those performing deed searches will be permitted into the court facilities between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning today.
However, no more than four people will be permitted into the clerk’s office at one time. And those who enter must follow state guidelines, including wearing face coverings and gloves, the county clerk’s office said.
However, before entering the courthouse to search for deeds, an appointment must be scheduled by calling the county clerk’s office at 304-436-8544.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the courthouse remains closed to the general public until further notice.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.