WELCH — McDowell County Schools central office personnel are searching for a possible new home, including office space in the new Renaissance Village teachers apartment complex now under construction.
A school board meeting was held Tuesday morning to discuss the issue.
Schools Superintendent Carolyn Falin said the central office is now housed in an old bread factory near Welch Community Hospital, but the four-story building needs to be upgraded.
“Even if we fix the issues we need to fix, we still have an old building,” she said, adding that the two bottom floors are unused. “It’s very, very old and you wouldn’t think it’s an office.”
The offices have been there since the early 1950s, but it has become a matter of either sinking a lot of money into it or finding a new home that will last. “We just know we have a lot of repairs to be done and money is in issue.”
The school board is starting the process of finding a solution to the problem.
“We talked about options we may want to consider,” Falin said of the Tuesday meeting, adding that in the future the board will look at options and the cost of each. “There are not many options in McDowell County for space. We are brainstorming all the possible ideas.”
One idea being considered is the use of the Renaissance Village in downtown Welch.
“There would be room,” she said of the village’s office space. “But we have five or six other options. Basically, it will come down to what is financially doable.”
That village, which will include 16 apartments for teachers, should have enough space available for the 20 employees of the central office and it is scheduled to be completed by April or May 2020.
Falin said the board hopes to make a decision and be able to move those employees before the start of of the 2020-21 school year.
“We are working with our facilities director in getting estimates on things we might consider,” she said, including the cost of constructing a new building as compared to renovating an old one.
Falin said a decision will have to be made soon because by next year “something has to done to this building” if they stay.
Regardless of the decision, though, the cost may be the determining factor.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
