WELCH — When Shannon Hardee was notified that McDowell County had its sixth positive coronavirus test on Sunday morning, she sprang into action.
“I was getting ready to make potato salad for Easter dinner,” she said, but the call came in at 11 a.m. that another test was positive. “By 11:35 a.m. I was at the health department getting ready to gather information.”
Hardee said she made contact with the positive test by noon, gathered the information, including any possible contacts made within a 48-hour period before the onset of symptoms, and started getting in touch with those contacts.
During the afternoon, the work continued and the public was notified of the positive test through the department’s Facebook page.
By the time the positive case showed up on the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website, the health department had done its preliminary work on the case and the monitoring of the patient as well as contacts was under way.
“When we get the positive result, the state usually posts it 24 hours later,” she said, but the health department posts it for the community as soon as possible to confirm a positive has been received and assures the community the patient is isolated and all contacts will be notified and self-quarantined.
“The state has been generous in allowing us to do this,” she said.
Hardee said the department responds immediately, day or night, to a positive test.
“We are on it,” she said, adding that on one Saturday morning when a positive test came in, “we were here from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at night.
The department also must monitor the positive cases as well as the contacts.
“I have roughly 35 contacts that we call and check on daily as well as all positives,” she said. “That’s a lot of calls.”
Nine tests are pending, she added.
Hardee said McDowell County is fortunate to have four testing sites, three at the Tug River Clinic system and at Welch Community Hospital.
“They will test for flu and strep first,” she said, to rule those out. “If they are negative they will do the COVID-19 test.”
Hardee said testing for those “on the front line” like healthcare workers and first-responders can come quickly if they come into close contact with a positive.
She also said it’s important for anyone who has been in contact with someone who tests positive to not only stay at home but quarantine themselves from their own families to protect them, even it means separate bedrooms and bathrooms if possible, a form of social distancing at home.
From the very beginning, Hardee has been particularly concerned about long-term care facilities and the vulnerable population who live there.
“I speak with the directors every day,” she said. “They are doing a fantastic job of screening every employee and residents.”
Hardee said it’s imperative for everyone to keep the spread contained and not expose those who are most vulnerable, including cancer patients and newborns.
“We need to do what we can to protect them,” she said. “When they can’t fight we have to fight for them.”
Hardee said she is optimistic that warmer weather may help stop the spread of the virus.
“But it’s so new, we don’t know anything about it,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
