Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.