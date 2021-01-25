BLUEFIELD, Va. — Donnie Linkous ran for Bluefield, Va. mayor in 2016 and lost, but finally won in November 2020, an accomplishment he wishes his late mother could have seen.
“That (being mayor) was a goal of mine,” he said. “I really wanted to win the last time because my mother was alive and she kept up with it and wanted it too.”
His mother was killed in a car crash three years ago but Linkous was still determined to fulfill a dream, and now, after 22 days on the job as mayor of Bluefield, he fully appreciates what a tough and time-consuming job it is.
“I have been active on town council for many years,” he said of his 16 years or so on town council before running for mayor in 2016 and losing to incumbent Mayor Don Harris, who is now retired and did not seek reelection. “But I have attended every council meeting for at least 25 to 30 years.”
Linkous, 65, and a contractor for utility companies for maintenance and snow removal, said he, Harris and current councilman Anglis Trigg were the “old guard” on town council.
“We got a great amount of things accomplished in our town over those years,” he said. “Everyone did not always agree, and we fuss and fight, but when it was over we moved on to something else. We got a lot done.”
One of the first things he fought for, he said, was a fire station.
“I was a troublemaker on making sure the firemen got what they needed and where they needed to be,” he said, and after taking a lot of heat, “we had the votes to put it there.”
Linkous said the council now has younger members and he is trying his best to get them to work together and listen.
“You think you can solve all the world’s problems,” he said. “But you can’t do any more than you can get the votes to do.”
Working together and getting things done is what he ran to do.
“I have no axes to grind,” he said. “I am going to work with everybody and I just want to be a good leader.”
Leadership, though, is not an easy job.
“Harris told council they really don’t understand how much time the mayor puts in,” Linkous said. “He was right.”
The calls some all the time, even late at night.
“It takes a tremendous amount of time,” he said, so much so that he may have to cut back on his full-time job. “But I am healthy and I enjoy what I do.”
For now, he is working to take care of issues facing the town, including hiring a new town manager to replace Mike Watson, who left late last year.
The decision on the next town manager may be made Tuesday night at council’s next meeting, after the town received about 30 applications.
“We are working on that,” he said of choosing a new town manager.
Another problem the town is facing is dealing with the pandemic’s impact on Fincastle, the formerly private golf course complex that also has a large restaurant and large rooms to rent out for parties and meetings. The town finalized the deal to make it a public facility in the fall of 2019, but then the pandemic hit a few months later.
“We lost 140 parties that were already booked (especially over the holidays),” he said. “Our restaurant is now open but on a limited basis.”
Linkous said he hopes there will be some more CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money coming to municipalities to help offset revenue losses due to the pandemic.
“It is my understanding we are going to get some,” he said.
Handling these and other issues is an ongoing, time-consuming job, he said, and requires team work.
“We are doing our level best to do what’s right and move forward with things for the community.”
Linkous also sees his job as a learning process that does not stop.
“I have been involved in town for about 30 years,” he said. “I am still learning and figuring things out I did not know. It’s a lot of responsibility.”
But it is a responsibility that he said he has been ready and willing to take to make the town better for residents.
