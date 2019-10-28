LINDSIDE — Following in the footsteps of a family of successful athletes is a tall task for anyone, but not only has Monroe Mohler excelled in sports, he has also garnered praise as a leader in all facets of his life.
In fact, Mohler had to fill the shoes of his star brother, Grant Mohler, and take over as quarterback of the James Monroe Mavericks in Monroe County last year in his junior year after Grant graduated and joined the Concord University football team.
Now a senior, Mohler has compiled impressive statistics as quarterback of his Class AA Mavericks this year.
Statistics of his success through Oct. 25 among players of all classes tell the tale: sixth in the state in passing with 1,816 yards and eighth in passing touchdowns with 20. He is also in the top 10 in rushing with 857 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Not only that, he has scored several kickoff and punt return touchdowns and even caught a touchdown pass and intercepted another pass against Princeton recently.
That is especially impressive considering Mohler, at 5’9” and 170 pounds, is smaller than his big brother, a fact that has never held him back from giving it everything he has.
“I have always been smaller,” he said. “I didn’t think about it, it’s just something I’m used to.”
The Union resident’s two other older brothers, Jackson and Ike, were also athletes as well as his parents, Rod and Reba Mohler.
“He (his dad) played basketball, football and baseball and mom was a cheerleader and played softball,” he said, adding that sports has been a way of life for his family.
And it’s a way of life he embraces, with a focus on football as well as baseball, excelling in both.
“I have played football pretty much my entire life,” he said, and he plays about every position on both offense and defense. He can even punt and do kickoffs.
“He is easy to coach,” Maverick Head Coach Chris Booth said. “He puts in the work, you don’t have to worry about that … He plays wing, slot, he plays all over, but mostly quarterback.”
Booth said it’s not only his athletic skills that set him apart, it is also his character, determination and toughness.
“He is as feisty a kid on the football field as you ever see,” he said. “He is not afraid of tackling or taking a hit (regardless of the size of his opponent).”
Booth said his toughness and determination to play were evident in the Pikeview High School game last year, when he was hurt and in pain.
“He gutted that game out,” Booth said. “It was as gutsy a performance as I have ever seen.”
Mohler has “hit the weight room hard,” he said. “He is bigger and stronger and more durable because of weight training.”
Booth said when he took over the coaching reins at James Monroe last year it took about a month for him and Mohler “to get on the same page.”
“After that, everything has been good,” he said. “He is easy to coach and he shows up every day with the same demeanor. He is a good kid. He does everything we ask.”
Booth also said it’s good to see students who have played together over the years, as many of the 6-2 Mavericks have, especially Mohler and his receiver Xander Castillo, who recently became James Monroe’s first player in history to reach 1,000 yards in receiving (he also averages 28 yards a catch).
“They have played together since they were little,” Booth said. “They are two peas in a pod.”
Mohler is known on the field for his speed, but he said his buddy Castillo is faster.
“He runs the 40 (yards) in 4.6 (seconds),” Mohler said, adding that having so many players on the team who are familiar with each other builds a strong camaraderie.
“We all get along,” he said. “We all know each other and we are all friends.”
That also means they are honest with each other, he added, and if they make a mistake on the field, they don’t hesitate to let the person who made the mistake know.
But Mohler, as is typical of the best field generals, is hardest on himself, expressing a dismay at making mistakes, especially a fumble, which is the worst for him.
The honesty is true with the coaching staff as well, he said, with coaches and players all making sure they are on the same page.
“Even during games they take suggestions from us on the field,” he said.
Although Mohler spends a great deal of time on sports, he also understands the importance of the academic side of school, taking classes seriously and trying make good grades, as his parents, who have been supportive every step of the way, insist.
“They are always concerned about my grades,” he said. “They want to make sure that after high school, after playing football, I will be all right.”
From all accounts, he is a top-notch student and leader.
“He is very quiet, but he is passionate,” said James Monroe Assistant Principal Debbie Sams. “He is driven mainly with sports, but he is more than that.”
Sams said not only is Mohler a good student, he is community minded and helps with the food pantry truck to deliver food to churches for their pantries.
“He does those things,” she said. “He doesn’t just care about himself, he cares about others. He has a kind heart.”
Sams said his leadership shows in being a role model to younger kids, and doing things like going to Mountain View Elementary School to have lunch with those students during National School Lunch Week.
With that kindness is also a real toughness, she added.
“I am just really proud of him overall, not only as an athlete but as a student,” she said.
Mohler, whose extended family has owned the iconic The Monroe Watchman newspaper (established in 1872) for decades, doesn’t know yet where he will go to college next year, but he does want to play football or baseball, and he has realistic expectations.
“I hope to play football,” he said. “If I were to play football it would not be as quarterback.”
That’s because of his height, he said, and he would play slot or another position that requires swiftness, where speed is the crucial element.
“If I have the opportunity to play football, that is what I will go with,” he said. “But I will keep my options open and look at baseball as well. I will take the best opportunity I have to play.”
Mohler said he is undecided on a career, possibly occupational therapy or law enforcement.
Whatever he decides to do, staying fit is a priority for him, he added, because he discovered in his junior year that he enjoys weightlifting and crossfit for their intrinsic physical and mental value aside from playing sports.
But for now, with only two games left in the regular season, it’s one game at a time and a hope of making the playoffs with a win over Point Pleasant in Lindside on Nov. 8.
That’s Nov. 8, however.
It’s Nov. 1 he and his coaches and teammates are concentrating on this week.
Because that is when they visit Mitchell Stadium and face the Bluefield Beavers, and, as is usually the case, the undersized Mavericks are underdogs.
That underdog role is one he loves, he said, because it’s a chance to knock off one of the “big boys” of a much larger high school.
“The adrenaline starts flowing earlier for this game,” he said, and practices this week will be longer.
Mohler said James Monroe beat Bluefield 31-24 in Lindside a few years ago, but playing in Mitchell Stadium and a Beaver team that is one of the best in the state is a huge challenge.
But it’s one he and his coaches and teammates relish.
“Beating them at Mitchell would even be better,” he said.
The win would also be special in another way.
Nov. 1 also happens to be Mohler’s birthday.
“I will be 18 years old,” he said, and beating Bluefield would be a great birthday present.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.