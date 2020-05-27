RICHMOND, Va. — Starting Friday, anyone entering an indoor place of business or government building in Virginia will be required to wear a mask or facial covering.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone age 10 or above will be impacted, and the new rule also applies to public transportation or “inside places where people congregate.”
Exceptions include while exercising, eating and drinking in a restaurant, or when someone has a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.
Workers in places of business must also wear a mask, he added.
“Protecting people around us means a face covering,” he said, and that includes workers and customers protecting each other.
Science shows that masks and facial coverings make a difference in avoiding the spread of COVID-19, he said.
Northam said this is not a criminal issue, but a health one, and law enforcement will not be involved.
“This is not a criminal matter,” he said. “Law enforcement will not have a role to enforce it. I am not looking for people to get in trouble. This is not about punishing people.”
The Virginia Department of Health will be involved in any measures taken when violations are reported, he said.
“As more businesses open to the public the people who work there are put in a vulnerable position,” he said.
But Northam’s action has already been met with opposition.
Senate Republican leaders blasted the mask decision, asking Northam to rescind the order.
“During a period of unprecedented executive overreach, Governor Northam further burdened the lives of Virginians today by mandating they wear masks when in public,” the group of GOP senators said in a joint statement.
“While this governor behaving hypocritically is nothing new, this latest ‘do as I say not as I do’ edict takes his disingenuousness to an entirely new level,” they said. “Requiring Virginia’s businesses to enforce this mandate under threat of action by the Department of Health only adds to the incredible and stifling burdens placed upon them by the Democrat majority and the Governor this year.”
The group called on Northam to “immediately rescind this latest mandate, or to offer it only as a voluntary recommendation without threat of enforcement. Virginians are responsible and sufficiently informed to make these determinations for themselves without coercive threats from their leaders.”
The reference to Northam behaving “hypocritically” was related to an incident in Virginia Beach over the weekend, the first beach in the state to open so far.
Northam visited the beach to see how everyone was following city guidelines but was seen with other people not wearing a mask himself.
Northam addressed the issue Tuesday during his press briefing.
“I visited to speak to the mayor and see how the reopening was working,” he said, but on the way to talk to reporters he was asked to pose with some people for a photo.
“I was not prepared because my mask was in the car,” he said. “In the future, I will be better prepared. I take full responsibility.”
On going into Phase two of his three-phase reopening plan, Northam said no decision has been made on when that will be, but no earlier than Friday, May 29.
The requirements of statistical trends, a smaller percentage of positive cases compared to the total tested and availability of hospital beds, equipment and the ability to handle any surges remain in place, he added.
No decision has also yet been made on when Northern Virginia, Accomack County and the City of Richmond can enter Phase One, he said, but the original goal was for May 29, two weeks behind the rest of the state.
All three areas have had high positive test rates.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.