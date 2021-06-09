By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — A mask requirement at the Mercer County Courthouse is being relaxed for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, members of the Mercer County Commission said Tuesday.
County Commission President Gene Buckner said that due to a state executive order, the rules requiring using a mask in public facilities have been relaxed. People who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 need to remain under full CDC precautions and follow practices including mask wearing and social distancing.
“You can wear a mask if you want to,” Buckner said. “It’s your choice and it’s up to you.”
County Commissioner Greg Puckett encouraged residents to get vaccinated .
“We’ve reached a vaccination plateau in a lot of ways,” he said, but he added that “modifications and mutations” of the virus could cause more cases to appear in the fall if more people do not get vaccinated. The Bluestone Health Care Association’s clinics have been offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
“At the turn of the century when there was a polio epidemic, people lined up to get vaccinated,” Puckett said. “They managed to eradicate that disease and we would like to eradicate this one.”
The courthouse has closed more than once during the pandemic as a precaution against the virus. Shields have been installed in county departments, and the circuit court has modified the way trials and other hearings are conducted to help prevent the virus’s spread.
