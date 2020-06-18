CHARLESTON — Reducing crowd sizes and mandatory wearing of face masks are on the table if outbreaks of COVID-19 continue in the state.
That’s the message Gov. Jim Justice had during his pandemic briefing Wednesday in the wake of outbreaks in churches as well as a result of an apparent incident of bringing the virus to the state after a vacation at Myrtle Beach.
“What is happening in our churches and in Greenbrier County?” he asked, referring to the 32 positive cases related to services at Graystone Baptist Church. Boone County and Ohio County churches as well as churches in three other counties have also seen outbreaks in the congregations.
“The bottom line to the whole thing is we have six church-related outbreaks as of today,” he said, adding that guidelines like facial coverings, social distancing and sitting in alternate pews must be followed. “If we are going to continue to go to church we have got to realize it is one of the biggest targets … of the virus.”
Justice said the elderly often attend church and they are vulnerable.
“We have to do this (follow guidelines) or we are going to end up with people dead,” he said, adding that so far only one hospitalization has occurred related to the outbreaks.
Justice said there have been seven positive cases so far in Preston County related to a trip to Myrtle Beach.
“If you have traveled recently to Myrtle Beach, contact your local health department and be tested,” he said.
Justice said he is “not adverse” to mandating the wearing of masks in public places, but he is reluctant to do so at this point because he does not want to “divide” people or “run around like a policeman to enforce it.”
The mandatory wearing of masks is a “tough call,” he said, because some people will refuse. “But that is the next step we will move to if the numbers deteriorate more.”
Another step would be to revisit limits on the size of social gatherings.
“A lot of us are much more hesitant about larger gatherings of people,” he said. “Restricting bigger gatherings, we are more prone (to do so) than we were a week or 10 days ago.”
The virus is a “killer,” he said, and it is still here so adjustments may have to be made to protect people, especially the elderly and those with underlying chronic conditions.
“This situation is totally fluid,” he said. “We are going to adjust as we go along and continue to adjust. Before we had outbreaks, things were trending in a good way. Now we also have outbreaks in other states. Do we back up or slow down?”
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer, said three counties have the active cases and three other counties have been mitigated. Eight positive tests have been confirmed in Boone County and four in Ohio County.
A total of between 55 and 60 positive cases have been related to the church outbreaks with another 25 to 30 contacts followed, she added.
Slemp also urged churches to notify all members and the public about any positive case.
Justice said the overall numbers around the state continue to look good, though, with a 1.71 percent positive rate, compared to the total number tested, and that number is new record.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
