BLUEFIELD — Bluefield now officially has a new city manager.
Col. (Retired) Cecil Marson was sworn in to the position Tuesday during the regular Bluefield City Board meeting.
“I am extremely excited to meet everybody in Bluefield,” Marson said, and he thanked City Attorney Colin Cline for being the interim city manager since former City Manager Dane Rideout left earlier this year. “I am very appreciative.”
Marson, an Elkins, W.Va, native, has been Garrison Commander at West Point and has extensive experience in management and leadership.
When Marson was offered the position in late March, Cline took over until Marson could leave West Point and move to the area.
Rideout, who was a friend of Marson and also retired military and former West Point Garrison Commander, left to take a position in Elizabethtown, N.C.
“We are very fortunate to have Colonel Marson succeeding Dane Rideout as our next City Manager,” Mayor Ron Martin said when Marson was hired. “He will continue the high-level of leadership we have had here over the last seven years. We learned with Dane that individuals with leadership experience in our Armed Forces are familiar with the challenges that face managers of a city like ours – from budgetary concerns and human resources issues to law enforcement and infrastructure. These individuals come prepared to meet our city’s challenges on day one.”
Marson and his wife Amy have two sons.
In other business, Jim Spencer, Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) Executive Director, said that a portal will be open on the city’s website in September for businesses inside city limits to apply for help with their websites.
The city recently received $50,000 as part of the COVID relief program for the website upgrades.
Spencer said a survey of more than 80 businesses in town last winter found that 43 percent of them did not have a website and most that did needed upgrades.
Five will get a new website, 10 will have updates and 10 will have a new information system, he said. “Today, with COVID and online sales and things like that they need a web presence.”
Spencer said he expects more than 25 will apply and they will be ranked based on need.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
