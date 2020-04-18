CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order Friday to have every resident and staff member at all nursing homes in the state tested for the coronavirus.
Justice has been displeased with reporting from some nursing homes and said he is not taking any more chances on having an outbreak at a nursing home that could possibly be avoided.
The order directs the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) with help from the National Guard to test or retest “every single resident in all the nursing homes as well as the staff.”
“We are going to go back and we are going to test everybody,” he said, adding this will be done “immediately so we can better serve our elderly,” who are the most vulnerable to the virus.
“We’ve got to do better,” he said.
Dr. Kathy Wides, medical director of the Mercer County Health Department, said the department is gearing up to help out.
“We’re are not going to pull the homeless testing off next week,” she said. “All labs are gearing up to test all nursing home residents, their nurses and physicians and additional staff in the state plus contact tracing per Governor’s orders.”
Wides said all local health departments are assisting in the nursing home effort at the request of DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.
“We will attempt to initiate the homeless plans as soon as feasible,” she said.
The issue of proper reporting at some nursing homes has been a problem that boiled over on Thursday when Justice said a problem in data entry emerged at a nursing home that he “cannot tolerate.”
The state’s response to a positive test in a nursing home has been to “run to the fire” and immediately start testing residents and staff, he said.
“We have failed in that effort,” he said of an incident when a positive test at a nursing was not properly reported. “I am going to get the bottom of this and if we find out an individual purposely did not do their job they are going to be gone.”
Justice said Friday he is still not happy.
“It (testing data) keeps coming back to me with some level of discrepancies,” he said. “I am sick and tired of seeing these discrepancies.”
Justice said that while most are doing a great job, “Some of these people (residents) are dying. It (reporting) needs to be perfect.”
Justice also directed the DHHR to file an order, effective Friday, requiring all laboratories across West Virginia to provide immediate, real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests to the DHHR and to their respective local health departments.
“Most of our labs are already doing this, but we don’t have the expediency that we need from all the labs,” he said.
“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.
On Thursday, Justice also joined governors from across the country on a call with Pres. Donald Trump on laying out a plan to start the process of reopening some businesses, allowing some activities and eventually opening schools.
The process goes in three phases, with “gating” criteria to meet in each phase.
In the first phase, restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship and gyms can reopen if they observe strict social distancing. Elective surgeries can resume when appropriate on an outpatient basis. Schools currently closed should remain shut and visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Bars should remain closed. High-risk individuals should remain at home.
For a state to implement phase one, core state preparedness responsibilities must be met, including a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period,” having adequate testing and screening, the ability to supply enough protective gear and medical equipment and plans to surge intensive care beds, if needed.
On Friday, Justice did not say whether the state has yet met any of those criteria, but recognized the state has seen a downward trajectory of positive cases and touted the success in the other areas.
A “surge” was recorded on April 9 of 64 positive cases in one day and has gradually dropped, with positive cases reported on Friday seeing an increase of only three.
“I think we are probably closer (to initiating phase one) than you may think,” he said, adding that different parts of the state could enter the phase before other areas that may have seen outbreaks.
However, Justice said he will make a decision only after being advised by experts.
“They have to be the ones to evaluate, and they are the ones to tell us our testing capacity and beds and if our strike force is ready for a breakout (of the virus after entering a phase),” he said, and they have “the experience in evaluating our curve.”
If phase one passes is successful with no surges or outbreaks, then phase two can be entered, and that includes opening of schools.
Justice still says he is hopeful schools will reopen for at least two or three weeks.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Covid-19 Czar, said the state is well-positioned with the criteria, and trends are being followed closely.
The state has a low 1.7 percent mortality rate (the percentage of those with the virus who die), as well as a “very low” conversion rate of 4 percent of positives among those tested.
“We want that (starting phase one) to happen … to get people back to work and back in school,” he said. “We are committed as a team... “
But he said no one can be complacent and anything that is done must be done safely.
“We are in an incredibly good position right now,” he said, but cautioned that as the state transitions “we know it’s still there and we still have a vulnerable population.”
Marsh is also optimistic that new drugs for treatment are coming and a vaccine is being developed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.