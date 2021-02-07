WASHINGTON — As the new stimulus package works its way through Congress, two bipartisan amendments to the budget resolution introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were passed last week, both by a 99-1 vote.
The first, also introduced by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, targets the $1,400 stimulus checks, part of Pres. Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief package, to families who need assistance and not to upper-income taxpayers.
“American families in every corner of our country are struggling right now,” Manchin said. “Instead of sending stimulus checks to families who earn $300,000 a year we should be targeting this relief to families and individuals who need it most. For those who are struggling to pay rent or to put food on the table this $1,400 will make a significant impact on their ability to get by. These families need our support right now.”
“It is very unlikely that American households with family incomes of $300,000 have suffered significant financial harm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Collins said. “Our amendment ensures that this much-needed financial relief gets in the pockets of the struggling families that need it most.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also supported the amendment.
In a recent interview held after she and nine other GOP senators met with Pres. Biden on the stimulus package, Capito said the money should follow the need.
“We were arguing we should be targeting these stimulus checks to people who are going to spend it because it is supposed to be stimulus and also really need it for food or rent or otherwise,” she said. “So you may see him (Biden) narrow the window there of people who will be able to get a stimulus check.”
Republicans want to lower the upper cap on the stimulus money to $50,000 (from $75,000) for individuals and $100,000 for couples (from $150,000).
The GOP has offered a $619 billion stimulus package but Biden’s plan is making its way through Congress to “build out” a bill and then vote on it. Amendments are being made along the way.
Manchin said he will support only a “bipartisan effort.”
The second amendment passed by the Senate and introduced by Manchin would help protect rural hospitals by strengthening and supporting the Provider Relief Fund, which, he said, has been a lifeline during the pandemic for hospitals, nursing homes, health centers and physician practices across the country, especially in rural America.
“Last year, 18 rural hospitals closed across America and three of those closures were in West Virginia, which drastically impacted healthcare access across the state,” he said. “The CARES Act passed last March established the Provider Relief Fund to support hospitals, health centers, clinics and providers who provide care to our most vulnerable Americans every day, So far, Congress has appropriated $178 billion to this fund, yet only 6 percent of the funding has been directed to rural providers. I introduced the Save Our Rural Health Providers Act to create a 20 percent set-aside in the Provider Relief Fund for these rural healthcare providers. Nearly 20 percent of Americans live in rural communities, making a 20 percent set aside only fair. We’re not asking for a handout, we’re just asking for our fair share and I am pleased my colleagues on both sides of the aisle supported my common sense amendment.”
Manchin’s amendment sought to modify the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which currently does not provide any funding for the Provider Relief Fund.
Over the last decade, 117 hospitals have closed, with 18 rural hospitals closing in 2020 alone. When the pandemic began, an estimated 70 percent of rural hospitals’ income dried up when patients avoided doctor’s appointments and states halted elective procedures, according to the National Rural Health Association.
