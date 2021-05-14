By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WASHINGTON — More than 891,000 West Virginians have now received a federal stimulus check from Washington, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin, a power broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, defended the American Rescue Plan Thursday, while providing new insight into how the federal dollars are being utilized in the Mountain State.
Manchin said 891,039 West Virginian households have received federal stimulus checks to date totaling $2,275,091. Another 47,300 West Virginians have received unemployment benefits through the federal stimulus plan, the West Virginia Democrat said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested every West Virginian over the past year but the American Rescue Plan has delivered much needed relief to families and individuals struggling to make ends meet,” Manchin said in a prepared statement Thursday. “The American Rescue Plan provided direct aid to a majority of West Virginians through $1,400 stimulus checks. The relief package also provides support for West Virginians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own by extending unemployment benefits, helps support West Virginia families through the child tax credits and assists West Virginians through other forms of direct aid.”
Other benefits provided by the federal stimulus bill, according to Manchin, include:
• An estimated 346,000 West Virginian children qualify for the child tax credit expansion provided by the federal measure with 50,000 West Virginian children under 18 being lifted above or closer to the poverty line from the expansion.
• An estimated 110,000 workers in West Virginia also will benefit from the Earned Income Tax Credit expansion provided by the federal measure.
• Nearly 17,000 West Virginians without health insurance are eligible for tax credits to help with premium costs from the expansion of the Affordable Care Act under the federal stimulus package. Additionally, it is estimated that 3,900 of those West Virginians without health care coverage will qualify for fully-subsidized coverage, according to Manchin’s office.
There is growing Republican opposition in Washington to more federal spending proposed by the Biden administration, including the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, a measure that includes proposed spending that is not directly tied to infrastructure. It and other Democratic spending bills will require support from Manchin, and a tie breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, to pass the 50-50 U.S. Senate.
