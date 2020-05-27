By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield man is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a shooting incident on Monday that resulted in a juvenile being hit in the arm.
Lashavious Stallworth, 20, of Union Street, was arrested and charged in the incident and remains incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bluefield Police Department Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams, he was called to the scene at a residence on Union Street to assist Det. K.L. Ross and other officers after a report of a 16-year-old juvenile being shot in the arm and taken to the hospital by family members.
Adams said he was informed that Stallworth, the brother of the victim, was a suspect and had reportedly fired at a black sedan in front of the residence using a semi-automatic rifle and then fled to the woods.
Stallworth was located later and arrested without incident and a Kel-Tec 9-mm semi-automatic rifle was found in the woods.
After interviewing everyone at the scene, including the driver of the car and passengers, Adams said Stallworth was reportedly on the front porch of the residence with the weapon and his brother was on the sidewalk.
The driver of the vehicle that was passing by said the juvenile was “yelling at the vehicle and motioning with his hands” and he thought he wanted to speak to a female passenger in the car. That is because, he said, of a possible previous altercation between the father of her small child and the juvenile and Stallworth. The father of the child was not in the vehicle.
But when he stopped, Adams said, the driver alleged Stallworth started firing at his vehicle from the front porch. He put his car in reverse, ran off the roadway and struck a sign, then put his car “back into drive and fled the scene.”
Adams said the juvenile, who was treated and released, initially said someone in the car had fired at the house, but he later recanted his story and admitted to “his brother shooting him while shooting at the sedan.”
According to Adams’ investigation, at least five rounds were fired during the incident, with one round striking the juvenile, one striking a child’s bike, two hitting the vehicle and another was not found.
The two that struck the vehicle hist the rear passenger door where a 6-year-old child was sitting and the other struck the rear quarter panel adjacent to the gas tank inlet, Adams said, adding that “numerous children were on the sidewalk in front of the residence and one was riding the bike that was struck in the wheel.
Adams said “Stallworth denied ever having a firearm or shooting at anyone during the incident.”
“All evidence in this case was processed, and will be sent to the State Police Crime Lab to be analyzed,” Adams said. “Stallworth was processed and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.”
During Stallworth’s arraignment, Magistrate Sandra Dorsey found probable cause and set a $500,000 surety/cash bail.
A wanton endangerment charge is a felony and each count carries a penalty of one to five years in jail.
