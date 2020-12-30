PEARISBURG, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash which took place near Pearisburg.
At 12:51 a.m. on Monday, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 (Virginia Ave.) just west of Thomas Drive, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.
A 2013 Freightliner Columbia tractor-trailer was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median.
The driver, Larry W. Finney, 69, of Fieldale, Va., died at the scene, Crouch stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.