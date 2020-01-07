PRINCETON — A bench warrant was issued Monday for a Princeton man who is charged with assaulting a police officer involving an attack with a “razor knife.”
James Lilly was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in front of Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills but did not show at the designated time.
Defense attorney Steven Mancini said Lilly was aware of the hearing.
“I told him,” he said. “He responded he would be here.”
Lilly was charged in May 2019 after an EMS response to a call of a possible overdose t 171 Barker Street in Princeton, according to a press release from West Virginia State Police District Commander First Sgt. J.K. Cooper.
“When EMS arrived they found James Lilly lying on the bathroom floor in a puddle of blood,” Cooper stated. “James Lilly began cutting himself with a razor knife.”
Cooper said EMS personnel backed out of the residence and called for law enforcement.
Two Mercer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene around 11:45 a.m.. Cooper said the deputies then tried to talk Lilly into dropping the knife.
“All attempts to get James Lilly to drop the knife were ignored,” Cooper said.
In an attempt to disarm Lilly, Cooper said one deputy administered pepper spray.
“Upon being sprayed with pepper spray James Lilly then ran at the deputies with the razor knife,” Cooper said. “One of the deputies responded by firing two shots with one striking James Lilly.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.