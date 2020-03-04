By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
LEBANON, Va. — A Tazewell woman was killed in a car crash Monday in Russell County.
The Virginia State Police said Peggy S. Asbury, 70, died at the scene.
Virginia State Trooper W.L. Stumbo responded to the 10:51 a.m. crash on Route 19 after a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was using a crossover to turn onto Rt. 1050 and was struck by a 2012 Toyota Highlander traveling on Route 19.
Asbury was a passenger in the Highlander and the driver of that vehicle, Charlie J. Asbury, 76, of Tazewell, was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, Austin Hicks, 25, of Whitewood, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
Peggy Asbury was not wearing a seatbelt. Charlie Asbury was wearing a seatbelt, the State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
