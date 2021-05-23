CHARLESTON — Students from Mercer County and McDowell County were among the 10 southern West Virginia winners of the fifth Kicks Kick Opioids contest organized by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.
Kicks Kick Opioids is a public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.
Local winners include Whitney Belcher of Kimball Elementary School, Katelyn Duff of Melrose Elementary School and Taylor Wright of Lashmeet-Matoaka School, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives, and our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change,” Morrisey said. “These entries reveal not only the immense creativity and talent of our students — in some instances, their designs also show the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home.”
Judges recognized winning entries from 67 students from across the state. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runner up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
