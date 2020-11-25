BLUEFIELD — The COVID-19 numbers keep rising in surrounding counties, the state and the nation and a Mercer County commissioner said it is a growing concern, especially with the holiday season.
Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also on the county’s coronavirus Task Force that meets each Monday morning virtually, said the county has seen a third of its total cases in just the last few weeks.
“These are alarming statistics,” he said of the 1,338 total cases Monday with 66 in one day. Only two weeks ago, the total stood at 895.
“We have almost 500 active cases out of a population of 57,000,” he said. “That’s not good.”
The county has seen 38 COVID-related deaths.
Puckett is also concerned about hospital capacity if the surge continues.
Rick Hypes, at Princeton Community Hospital, said as of Tuesday the hospital had 20 COVID in-patients, and 10 of those are on ventilators.
State officials say capacity at this point around the state is in good shape, and contingency plans are in place to maximize the use of all hospitals if needed.
Puckett also expressed concern about the length of time test results are returned because of the growing number of tests.
“They may be positive three to five days (before results come back),” he said. “So they don’t know.”
Bill Crouch, state Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary, said during a pandemic briefing Monday that it is becoming an issue.
“Additional testing nationally is putting a little bit of pressure on our labs,” he said, adding that it has created a slowdown but he did not specify the length of any current delays. Results have been returned in about two to three days.
Free testing continued this week, but will take a Thanksgiving break, Crouch said. “Everyone needs a break on holidays … We will pick up and push forward afterwards.”
Crouch praised local health department employees, pointing out Monday was National Public Health Thank You Day.
“They are our unsung heroes,” he said. “Their staff work every day in our counties to keep people safe.”
Other area counties saw more positives Tuesday.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total cases to 601 with 357 being active.
The 16 new cases were attributed to community spread and 357 active cases are located throughout the county. Currently, 10 of the active cases are hospitalized with one of those being on a ventilator, the health department post said.
The county has had one COVID-related death.
Monroe County now has reported a total of 317 cases with 31 probable, 290 recovered and three in the hospital, with a total of 10 deaths.
Statewide, 15 more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 682.
Also, 969 new cases were reported Tuesday, with active cases rising to 13,940. The recent surge has been averaging about 1,000 new cases a day. The cumulative number of cases was at 42,083 with 25 percent of those cases among the November surge.
Gov. Jim Justice will held a virtual pandemic briefing this morning at 10 a.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
