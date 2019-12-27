BLUEFIELD — Law enforcement has increased efforts to patrol highways during the holiday season with a focus on drinking and driving.
Although no statistics are yet available in West Virginia, the Virginia State Police (VPS) reports that nine people have already been killed in crashes since Dec. 21, with the holiday season running through Jan. 1.
None of those deaths occurred in Southwest Virginia, but Corinne Geller, public relations director with the VPS, said traffic volume increases will continue through the weekend into next week.
“The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel,” she said. “Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia.”
Both Virginia and West Virginia are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign.
During this period, state troopers and local law enforcement are on added patrols across both states in an effort to deter drunk and drugged driving.
Geller said that, according to National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA), 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2018 across the country. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. “These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — drugs or alcohol — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior,” she said.
The NHTSA also said that 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018 nationwide. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in drunk-driving crashes every 50 minutes in 2018. That’s the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors.
Geller said that in 2018 in Virginia there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives and injured 4,475 men, women and children.
Statistics overall are higher in Virginia than in West Virginia because of the population difference, but the Mountain State is one of deadliest states in the nation per capita.
According to a collaborative effort by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), West Virginia ranks 38th in population and 37th in vehicle miles driven.
But the state ranks fourth in the number of fatalities per hundred million miles driven. Only South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana rank higher in that statistic.
Another figure shows the correlation between drunk driving and crash deaths.
Of the 148 people killed in crashes on West Virginia roads in 2018, 130, or 88 percent, were alcohol related.
Geller said all of these statistics show that drunk driving is not only illegal, ‘it is a matter of life and death.”
In Virginia, vehicular manslaughter is a class 5 felony. Convicted drivers generally face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $2,500 in fines.
In West Virginia, driving in an impaired state and causing a death is a felony and, if convicted, carries a prison term of three to 15 years and up to a $3,000 fine.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
