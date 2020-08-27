WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health centers in McDowell, Mercer and Monroe Counties are among the southern West Virginia health providers sharing in $2.2 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-WV, announced Wednesday the distribution of 10 grants worth $2.2 million from the Department of Health and Human Services to numerous health care centers across southern West Virginia.
“As we continue to battle COVID-19, we must ensure our health care centers have the funding they need to run properly,” Miller said. “These centers play the central role in keeping our loved ones healthy and combating this pandemic. I am working hard to make sure all West Virginians have access to quality health care.”
Area health centers receiving grants include: the Tug River Health Association, Inc. in McDowell County with $235,079; the Bluestone Health Association, Inc. in Mercer County with $220,250; and the Monroe County Health Center with $198,630.
