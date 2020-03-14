PRINCETON — Counties, hospitals, nursing homes and businesses are among entities taking steps to follow protocol in preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
That is especially crucial for nursing homes because of the threat to the elderly and in particular those with any underlying medical issues.
Gov. Jim Justice said in a briefing this week that skilled nursing facilities need to restrict visitation to protect residents.
Marty Wright, the West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, responded by saying the Governor’s message “is a strong, proactive measure to try to protect our residents from exposure to COVID-19.”
“Data clearly shows that COVID-19 has a disproportionate impact on the elderly population and the health and well-being of our residents is our absolute top priority,” Wright said. “Our skilled nursing centers are quickly exploring all alternative means of communication so families can remain in contact with their loved ones during this period of restricted visitation. We will continue to work with state and local officials to assess the threat facing our residents and adopt any preventative measures necessary to protect them.”
The threat to older citizens is also one of the reasons Justice on Friday ordered all public schools in the state closed indefinitely, effective Monday.
“A lot of our teachers are elderly,” he said. “We have to protect them too.”
No confirmed cases had yet been found in the state as of Friday, but Justice said the virus is here and it “just hasn’t been found yet.”
Mercer County is also planning steps to try to avoid the spreading of the virus.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said Friday that commissioners are working with other elected officials and agencies across the state to be proactive.
“There is evidence to support that we have the virus here in our state but without broad-based testing, that remains undocumented to a large degree,” he said. “I have posted information on our county Facebook page as to how we should deal with our personal efforts to avoid problems with this virus. We will continue to post information as it becomes available.”
Puckett said he understands that people are concerned.
“Efforts under way are not to cause panic,” he said, “but to prevent the exponential spread of a particular strain of this virus. As hard as it is to wrap our heads around this, canceling everything is the most proficient way to slow down the spread of this virus and to not overburden our health care system in the process.”
It’s about being ready to handle situations that may arise, he added.
“As with anything, you learn and adapt from the good things that are being done, and change protocol from when things have not gone so well,” he said. “In Italy, we have learned that they did not lock everything down and are now dealing with those consequences country-wide. Canceling events is not out of media hype or panic. It’s about preventing problems in a way that, while difficult and hard to accept, provides a solid solution to a large scale problem.”
Puckett said everyone should “stay calm and be patient and continue to be updated by varied media sources and don’t spread rumors and speculation. While this is extremely difficult, we will be ok in time.”
Tony Whitlow, director of the Mercer County War Museum, said Friday the museum will be closed “until further notice” due to the COVID-19 threat.
Princeton Community Hospital has temporarily suspended all support groups and community classes that meet in the hospital, effective Monday.
Unlike West Virginia, Virginia had, as of Friday evening, 30 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 hospitalizations.
None is in Southwest Virginia, but Tazewell County residents are being reminded of all preventive measures that should be taken to avoid contracting and spreading the virus, including washing hands, using hand sanitizer, avoid shaking hands, avoiding close contact with those who may be ill and staying home if you are ill.
“The health of our residents is our primary concern,” said Charlie Stacy, Eastern District supervisor. “Please be assured we do not know anything more about the disease than the public has learned… We are working with the CDC (Center for Disease Control) to keep updated on the status of the spread of the disease and what actions we may need to take.”
Stacy said that, so far, no one in the county has tested positive.
“That may change at any time,” he said. “So we will continue to watch this situation closely and will notify the public through several media in the event actions are necessary to protect public health.”
County Administrator Eric Young there are not yet any indications that any drastic actions like that have been seen elsewhere need to be taken to protect residents.
“However, we are taking internal precautions, like so many other businesses, so that we do not contribute to the spread of the disease,” he said. “If there is anything the public needs to know, we will provide that information. If there is any measure we need to take to protect the public we will take it. But we will do so only when and as necessary and in accordance with to the advice we receive from state and federal officials.”
The board of supervisors is taking precautions, including closing the animal shelter to public visitations and adding county custodial employees to day shift at the courthouse and sherrif’s office to increase efforts to keep those spaces clean.
Young said the county will also pay 100 percent for the cost of COVID-19 tests for county EMTs who exhibit any cold or flu like symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to the virus.
County administration employees will not attend meetings outside the county and the county visitors centers in Bluefield and Tazewell will be closed to public visitation, but will remain available by phone and internet.
Building Inspection Permit applications must be filed on line. (For instructions on filing building permits online call 276-385-1215.)
Young said the changes take effect Monday and run through April 16.
The board will re-evaluate these decisions on a daily basis, he added.
In Virginia, seven cases have been confirmed in James City County, six in Fairfax County, five in Arlington County, three in Loudoun County, two in Virginia Beach, two in Prince William County and one each in Prince Edward and Hanover counties as well as the cities of Fredericksburg, Alexandria and Harrisonburg.
Walmart on Friday released a statement saying stores are being restocked.
“We’re working hard to replenish cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items as quickly as possible,” the company said, adding that has also ramped up cleaning efforts.
“Stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions used in high-touch, high-traffic areas,” Walmart said. “We also have associates dedicated to cleaning key areas throughout the day, and we’re sending additional supplies they can use at registers and on shopping carts.”
Shortages of hand sanitizers and toilet paper have been widespread.
