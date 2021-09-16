CHARLESTON — Bridge repairs or replacements in Mercer County and McDowell County are among the 32 projects included in a bid letting conducted Tuesday by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
The projects will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program, WVDOH officials said. Several other bridge projects included in the letting will be paid for with money requested by Justice in June and approved by the West Virginia Legislature.
State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said all the bridges included in the Roads to Prosperity program are older structures that cost a lot of money to keep safe for the public.
Local projects being funded include the Princeton Thorn Street project and Princeton Main Street sidewalk project, according to WVDOH officials. The Annabelle Bridge project in Mercer County was included as well.
In McDowell County, projects that were part of the bid letting included the Kimball Slab Bridge and the Bartley Bottom Bridge as well as the Mohawk Arch project, according to the WVDOH announcement.
