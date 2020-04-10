DETROIT, Mich. — Little Caesars restaurants across the nation are planning to donate and deliver a million pizzas to hospital workers, police departments, fire departments and other first responders serving the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little Caesars, which recently announced contactless delivery and carry-out, will donate and deliver a million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country over the coming weeks, according to a press release issued Thursday.
The pizzas will be donated to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments around the nation starting Tuesday and will continue to be delivered throughout the following weeks. Prior to the nationwide outreach, servings will kick off tomorrow at the Detroit Medical Center in the company’s hometown of Detroit, an area that has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 virus in recent weeks, according to company officials.
The one million pizzas could serve up to four million meals to front-line medical and first responder professionals at hospitals throughout the country.
“This unprecedented donation is made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent hard-working franchisees and their locally owned stores, and Ilitch Charities, a non-profit whose goal is to positively impact lives and empower communities,” company officials stated.
“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” said President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano. “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how - by delivering a wholesome meal.”
Starting next Monday, when customers use the Little Caesars app or order on LittleCaesars.com, they will also have the opportunity to “Pie it Forward” by donating a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments at checkout, according to the press release. The customer-donated pizzas will be served locally by Little Caesars franchisees during the weeks that follow.
