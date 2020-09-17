BLUEFIELD — Executive orders may mandate that people follow proper protocol in trying to keep COVID-19 from spreading, but enforcing such a mandate with any legal “teeth” is the obstacle local health officials are facing.
During a Mercer County Board of Health meeting Wednesday, board member Roger Topping said some restaurants are not adhering to mask requirements for clients (they should wear masks inside unless they are eating or drinking).
“Is there anything we can do?” he asked Dr. Steven Stefancic, Health Officer for the Mercer County Health Department, and department Administrator Brenda Donithan. “What kind of teeth does the health department have in looking at this?”
Topping said the mandate about mask wearing is not being followed by many people and businesses may not be requiring it.
“I am to the point I am really aggravated with people who are not following directives,” he said. “If they don’t care about their own health, I wish they would care about mine … Is there anything we can beyond a suggestion?”
Donithan said the current response is to send a letter to a business if there are reported violations and include reviews of what they should be doing.
Stefancic said it his understanding that there is no enforcement mechanism and the county commission would need to enact an ordinance.
The state’s Executive Orders do not have an “enforcement clause as far as fines, there is nothing in place,” he said.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, board chair, said a move to pass a local ordinance would require public hearings and the health department still could not enforce it, the Sheriff’s’ Department would.
Board member Stacey Hicks suggested any violations become part of the health department’s inspection report, which can be published.
“But the best way is to fine them if you can,” he said.”It gets people’s attention. The only option we have is to let the community know (of violations in businesses) like we do in our health reports.”
Virginia is having the same problem, which was addressed by Gov. Ralph Northam this week.
Some businesses are reported to not be following guidelines about face coverings and even large chain stores that require facial coverings to enter stores are not enforcing the requirement if a customer removes the mask after entering.
“We have seen some businesses’ lack of compliance and we are following that closely,” he said.
Local health departments and local officials have been watching the statistics (in positive cases) in their communities, but it is a “behavior problem,” with residents not following the protocol of wearing facial coverings in indoor settings, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. “Ultimately, it’s our behavior that will get this pandemic behind us,” Northam said.
But no enforcement mechanism is in place in Virginia either, other than violations that can possibly impact the establishment’s business license.
Board members also addressed another concern that was created by a social media post from Mercer County Schools.
A post on the school system’s Facebook page said the health department “has determined that it is appropriate for the Princeton Senior High teachers who had been quarantined to resume their daily duties and instructional responsibilities at the school beginning Wednesday, September 16, 2020...”
One student at the school tested positive last weekend so several people who had contact with the student have been quarantined, which is routine protocol.
“We are not going to say that you can take them out of quarantine…” Donithan said, adding the department can make recommendations, but not authorize.
She said the department has received negative comments about the post.
“I did have a phone conversation with them (school officials),” Stefancic said. “There were some different accounts of the story that occurred. I tried to provide clarification.”
That clarification was with the guidance of the state epidemiologist, he added, which he copied for them.
Stefancic said he has talked with the administration and the public health nurse at the department has been speaking with the school nurses.
“We are trying to work together to make the best out of the situation,” he said. “It’s a very rough time as I am sure everybody is aware.”
Donithan said the school system had initially want the health department to provide letters to those quarantined to say they could be “unquarantined.”
“But we did not do that,” she said.
Stefancic said the health department is designed to “provide public guidance and recommendations for the safety of the community.”
“From that information, the employer or the administration can choose to do with it as they see fit,” he said, which is the approach that has been agreed upon.
Stefancic said that with every request for information, every communication, he looks the issue up, approaches the state with it, and makes sure “we are all on the same page.”
“I check my facts before replying,” he said. “How an individual interprets that information is up to them.”
“I think it’s clear that we didn’t tell them to resume their activities,” Hicks said.
Rick Ball, assistant superintendent with Mercer County Schools, agreed that the health department did not make that decision.
It was made by the school system following the guidelines provided by Stefanic from the state epidemiologist, he said, and involved only those teachers who, under the state guidelines, had not come into direct contact or within 6-feet of anyone who may have been exposed.
Ball said that after the initial contact tracing, the nursing staff investigated and determined that some of those who had initially been told to quarantine did not need to as per the state guidelines provided by Stefancic.
That is what the Facebook post was referring to.
“It only applied to some teachers who did not come into close contact,” he said. “Those who were within range are not back in school and will be quarantined for 14 days … You don’t want to quarantine someone unnecessarily.”
The positive case involved a student who is a member of the volleyball team.
Ball also agreed with Stefancic that the health department and school system continue to work together well as everyone adjusts to a pandemic situation that has never been faced before.
Stefancic said the school system has “been overall cooperative. They are trying to do the right thing. I commend them in doing that and thank them for doing that. We are all in this together…”
In other business:
• Hicks said the health department should pursue the acquisition of a new rapid test for COVID-19, which can have results in only 15 minutes. The test is called BinaxNOW and costs only $5 each.
“We need to make that available to first-responders and nurses and health care workers,” he said, those on the front lines who may need quick results.
• Donithan said flu shots are now available and many clinics at businesses and organizations have already been scheduled to provide employees with the shots.
Those start today with the Mercer County Courthouse.
Any business or organization that wants to provide flu shots can call the health department to set up a clinic.
“Let the health department know and we will try to schedule them,” Donithan said.
• The board agreed to renew a contract with Bluefield State College to work with the nursing program to help in the training of nursing students.
“It is very important for us to continue that (program) here and provide a clinical site for student nurses and they can know what it is to be in public health,” Topping said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.