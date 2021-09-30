BLUEFIELD – Bluefield firefighters were recognized Wednesday for their role in rescuing a missing person who was found at the bottom of a mountainside near Matoaka.
Chief Steven Sommers of the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department said in a letter to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson that his department and the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched Sept. 21 to the Browning School Road area to assist the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment's search for a 53-year-old man who had been missing for almost 24 hours. He was last seen Sept. 20 on a side-by-side.
During the search, the side-by-side was found at the bottom of a mountainside about 800 to 1,000 feet from the trail, Sommers stated in the letter. The man was found lying on the ground about 100 yards from the side-by-side.
Office of Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe, Chief Timothy Cox of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department and Sommers coordinated with other personnel to determine the most efficient and safest way to extricate the victim.
"It was apparent that the extrication would require rope rescue and Bluefield Fire Department offered their services," Sommers said. "Utilizing Bluefield Fire Department's personnel and equipment, we were able to safely extricate the victim from the mountainside and transport him safely to an awaiting ambulance; the transport was accomplished using one of the Bluefield firefighter's personal side-by-side."
"The Bluefield Fire Department members exhibited exemplary skill and professionalism that led to the best possible outcome for the patient," Sommers concluded.
