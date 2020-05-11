BLUEWELL — Although this year’s seniors at Montcalm High School may not receive the recognition of their accomplishments with a normal graduation ceremony, they will get a type of exposure the entire community can enjoy.
Starting today, the Bluewell Area Improvement Association will begin showing senior photos on the large LED community information sign on Rt. 52 between Grants Supermarket and the Dish Network building.
“We plan to showcase each individual graduate before the end of May,” said Skip Crane, improvement association president. “After each student is showcased, we will run all the senior photos in a continual string for the week beginning May 25.”
The sign itself and showcasing the MHS seniors is a community project, he said.
“This would not be possible without the generosity of the Hugh Shott Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Virginias, an anonymous area foundation, the WV State Dept. of Highways, the Mercer County Commission and countless caring business and citizens,” he said of the LED sign. “We are so thankful for all of these ‘assets’ in Southern West Virginia. BIA member Sheila Hall (retired computer instructor) has been a godsend figuring out how to upload, design and run the weekly information.”
When graduation was cancelled, Hall was “adamant about doing this for the kids” after MHS senior Jeff Warden suggested it, Crane said.
Montcalm High School staff members Vickie Workman Rushbrook, teacher Ernie Morgan, secretary Karen Alvis and Principal Craig Havens did all the “necessaries” to make this happen, he added.
“It sure would be fun to see cars sitting in Grants parking lot with folks looking at the photos,” he said. “This sign is such a blessing as we rent community news.”
Crane said the purpose is to help with things in Bramwell, Montcalm, Rock, Brushfork and Bluewell.
“We don’t have a tax base like our larger cities, do so we depend on and are thankful for the help we get from our community members and organizations,” he said.
For anyone who can’t drive to Bluewell to see the photos of the seniors, Crane said it can be found on Facebook in Bluewell Rocks.
Anyone interested in renting the sign for church, school, family or club events after May can call 304-589-0300. The cost is $25 for a rotating display for two weeks.
Crane said all proceeds go back into Bluewell area community projects,
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
