TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia voters are taking advantage of the state’s first early voting period, which started Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 31.
“Our first time with early voting has been a success,” said Brian Earls, Tazewell County Registrar.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,768 residents had visited his office in North Tazewell to cast their ballots.
“There’s been a lot of activity this first phase,” he said of the first three weeks of early voting. “We were surprised. We thought we would see those numbers the last couple of weeks before the election. Hopefully, we will still see those numbers. We are off to a quick start.”
In fact, the early voting has been so popular Earls said the county is considering adding two satellite offices to use as voting precincts. This year, residents can vote only at the registrar’s office and the influx of voters has resulted in hiring extra staff to do the other work that needs to be done.
“We still have other work to do to get ready to prepare the precincts (for the Nov. 3 election),” he said. “We had looked at having those satellite offices in Richlands and Bluefield prior to the pandemic,” he said, possibly using public libraries. “But that fell through with the pandemic.”
Earls also believes the pandemic is one of the reasons residents are voting early, and some are taking advantage of the “curbside” voting opportunity.
“Folks are trying to avoid crowds,” he said. “Very early on we saw a lot of elderly folks coming in to vote and that was their concern. They can come here and pull right up to the door and be in and out. We also have curbside voting and take it out to them if they can’t come in. We see them pull up and can take it out to them quickly.”
Not only has the number of early voters surprised him, the number of absentee ballot requests have as well, more than doubling from 2016.
“We have had 1,805 requests by mail,” he said, with less than 800 during the entire 2016 General Election. “We still have until Oct. 23 to file the absentee ballot requests.”
Earls said the interest is good to see.
Stacy Gibbs Grady, the Bland County director of elections and general registrar, said she is “ecstatic” with early voting and the turnout.
“I knew it was going to be busy,” she said. “But I guess when you start it you don’t know.”
Grady said 304 had already voted in her office as of Friday afternoon, with 283 voting by mail, which is also more than usual.
“We have been very busy,” she said. “There is a lot of interest.”
Grady said she hopes the early voting period for elections stays.
“I am happy,” she said. “I am ecstatic. I love people coming out to vote. I am a fan (of early voting).”
The Giles County Registrar’s office has been busy as well.
Maureen Walker, assistant registrar, said their office has been surprised at the turnout for early voting.
“I think we anticipated a large number, but it’s more than we thought in only three weeks,” she said. “Over 1,100 have come here for the in-person early voting.”
More than 1,000 absentee ballots have also been sent out, and “we sill get requests every day. It’s more than we have had before.”
“It’s been steady,” she said of the voting. “But nobody has to wait long.”
The latest statewide statistics on early voting from the Virginia Department of Elections showed that, as of Sept. 25, the first week of voting, 164,000 had voted in person, while more than 926,000 absentee ballots had been issued.
Because of the pandemic, the General Assembly removed restrictions to vote absentee and allowed early, in-person voting through Oct. 31, providing 45 days to vote before the General Election.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
