BLUEFIELD, Va. — KTI LTD, a transportation and logistics provider based out of Pulaski, Va., is moving into the former Magic Mart distribution center in Bluefield, Va., company officials announced Wednesday.
The company is a family-owned business which was started by industrial engineer Leland King in 1995. It has locations in North Carolina, Pulaski and now Bluefield, Va.
KTI will provide flexible storage solutions as well as office space for area manufacturers and businesses who are in need of additional space for the short or long-term, according to Kristi Birchfield, business development and marketing specialist for KTI. She said the warehouse space is SQF Certified Food Grade and also has space for the storage of combustible materials.
Birchfield said the former Magic Mart distribution center in Bluefield, Va., provides approximately 250,000 square feet of space. It is located at 701 South College Avenue.
“We just recently got into the building,” she said. “So now we are going to start looking for people who need warehouse space and transportation services.”
Birchfield said a single business could lease or occupy the entire building, or multiple businesses could utilize the space for storage solutions as well as office space. In addition to offering warehousing services, KTI will also provide transportation services with a fleet of tractors, refrigerated trailers, and dry vans.
As a result, if a company wanted to use warehouse space inside of the building for food storage, KTI would then be able to transport the food to other locations, Birchfield said.
“Food grade or anything could be stored here,” she said. “We can take care of those warehouse services for them.”
Birchfield said the number of KTI employees who are stationed at the Bluefield location will depend upon how much space is filled up.
“Anybody that would need overflow storage we can take care of,” she said. “It is food grade certified if anybody needs that type of storage.”
Birchfield said the company is currently looking for drivers to provide transportation services in Bluefield, Radford and South Carolina for KTI’s fleet of tractors, refrigerated trailers and dry vans. Interested individuals can apply at www.ktiltd.com.
The former Magic Mart distribution center, along with all 15 Magic Mart retail stores, were closed in 2018. The Ammar Brothers Department Stores first opened in 1920, and operated for 98 years before closing.
