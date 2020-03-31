GREEN VALLEY — Fallout from the posting of a sign last week on the doors of the Mercer County Health Department stating the facility was closed continues as the department’s administrator has been given extra directives to follow related to policy.
Members of the department’s board of directors met in an emergency meeting Monday and, after an executive session, told administrator Susan Kadar that any policy decision like placing the sign, which gave the impression the clinic was closed to the public all together, must now be approved the board.
The sign was posted on March 24, then after complaints replaced the next day with clarifications that the department is open but with the inner door locked for screening of those entering.
The board also gave Kadar other directives including changing the process of releasing information to the media, making sure one phone number is staffed and dedicated to coronavirus (Covid-19) questions, requiring Kadar to attend regional and state meetings, improving personal relationships with local leaders and writing a job description for the creation of a new deputy administrator post which will be filled in-house in about two weeks to ease Kadar’s workload.
The actions were prompted by the sign, which was also posted on Facebook.
After a public outcry, the sign was replaced the next day clarifying it is open and explaining that the inner door may be locked to limit access and maintain social distancing.
Board member Stacy Hicks, who is also president of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said he disagreed with posting the sign and, although board members were notified by email it was happening, they should have approved of the decision.
“Everybody in our community is scared and they are looking for professionals to say we are prepared, we are here, we’re going to take care of the community,” he said. “We have to make sure we are accurate with our statements and consistent. Who is looking over statements going to the press and to the public, or anything from the health department?”
Hicks said he had “at least 100 calls about that (the sign).”
Kadar said the department had received “no complaints” about it and explained that the sign first posted was “accurate,” but could have been worded better.
“It was an unfortunate use of a six-letter word (closed),” she said. “I emailed the board and county commissioners” about the posting.
She also said that on that same night, March 24, after the sign was posted in the afternoon, she received word from the state Department of Health and Human Resources that all departments in the state would be closed (to walk-ins without screening).
But that posting, Hicks said, was before the DHHR order and “it was a mistake. You went on and did it. When I raised the issue (after he was informed by email of the sign) you went on with it.”
Another issue surfaced about how information is disseminated related to a story in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that said the department’s LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) manual would be “dusted off.”
Board member Roger Topping said it gave the impression that the department was not staying on top of local planning in emergencies, especially during a crisis.
Dr. Kathy Wides, medical director for the clinic, said she was the one who made the statement, but only meant it in an innocuous way, not literally saying the department was not keeping up with emergency planning, because it is.
But Topping said it’s a matter of public perception and that is crucial during a time the public wants clarity from healthcare professionals.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who also represents the department’s board and was on hand for the meeting, said all information released by the department should now be sent to him for review before it is released to the press.
It’’s a matter of “public scrutiny,” he said, adding that if the department’s Public Information Officer, Matt Bragg, sends him a release, he will have it back “in about two hours” to be released publicly.
“Call me when you send it,” he said, adding that it’s important to have “an extra set of eyes one more time” on any press release.
Kadar said she already has a staffed, dedicated line in place related to COVID-19 calls as other calls are directed to different departments.
She also said she will write a job description for the new position of deputy administrator and have it to the board before the next meeting, set for April 13.
Kadar said she doesn’t understand the directive on improving personal relationships with local leaders.
“What do you mean, improve?” she asked, but the board did not specify particular improvements.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
