By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — With court systems getting back on track, state officials are concerned about the increased risk of more COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional facilities as more inmates are incarcerated and transported to and from courtrooms.
Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said during a COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday morning that some inmates can communicate with courts by video as the courts open up but that is limited.
“As they open up with more transports and appearances and more arrests, we will see our numbers pick up want we want to make sure we can take precautions…” she said.
Those precautions include careful screening of both staff and inmates, intense cleaning, use of PPE as well as curtailed movement among inmates and limited visitation. New inmates have also been quarantined for 14 days.
All of those precautions had worked, until the first positive cases were caught through routine protocol at Huttonsville Correctional Center recently.
At first, it was one inmate and one staff member, but as the block was tested, more positives were found and Justice ordered all inmates, more than 1,000, and staff be tested.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 102 positive tests have been found among inmates.
All have been quarantined and contact tracing is under way.
Jividen said all precautionary measures have been in place throughout the prison system since early March and those measures continue to be evaluated by medical experts and the state COVID-19 team, headed by Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar.
“Our numbers are picking up in regional jails,” she said of new inmates, adding that the community and staff also need to be protected.
“We didn’t have a single test in all of our correctional facilities, that tested positive, up until just all of a sudden a few days ago,” Justice said. “When it came to me that we were testing a block of prisoners and testing the staff that worked with the prisoners that were exposed to each other in that block, I said, ‘No, it’s not enough. We’re going to test everybody in the whole facility.’”
Justice said during the briefing that his goal it to test all inmates and staff at all state correctional facilities, when the capability is ready.
“As we continue to expand our testing capabilities we should test every single inmate and staff at all of our facilities,” he said, and it should be done as quickly as the testing capabilities allow.
Justice said the outbreak in the congregate setting shows how quickly the virus can spread, and many with the virus are asymptomatic, which is why everyone should be tested and quarantined if positive.
Testing has always been an issue, he said, because the nation was not ready and few test kits were initially available.
“Getting a test with test kit was a big deal because we didn’t have many of them,” he said. “Everybody was caught in a pickle.”
That has changed, he added, but resources remain limited. “There is only so much you can do at one time.”
Testing resources have been used to tackle hotspots in the state as well as nursing homes to address outbreaks and to protect the most vulnerable people to the virus. All residents and staff at all nursing homes have been tested, Justice said, with West Virginia the first state to do so.
Assisted living facilities are now being tested as well as all day care center workers.
