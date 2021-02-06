Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.