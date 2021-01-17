CHARLESTON — West Virginia may be feeling the impact next week of an apparent shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine at the federal level.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday he was told the allotment of doses for next week was to double, for a total of about 50,000.
“We were told they have the vaccine and sending more,” he said, but now “we don’t know for sure.”
Justice was referring to a national story by the Washington Post Friday about all the vaccine reserves that were expected to be there are actually not.
According to the Post, after President-elect Joe Biden promised last week his administration would release all available vaccine doses after he takes office for more people to at least receive the first dose, the Trump administration also announced it was making the same move.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that every state should expand its vaccine distribution parameters to include everyone 65 years old and older, as well as younger people with comorbidities.
“We’ve had so much success with quality and predictable manufacturing and almost flawless distribution of the vaccine,” Azar told ABC on Tuesday. “We had been holding back second doses as a safety stock. We now believe that our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production, so everything is now available.”
According to the Post article, that “safety stock” is not there, but other reports have indicated that since the supply is constantly being replenished more vaccines will become available.
Justice said that, so far, he has not been informed his allocation will be cut next week after being “semi-led to believe we had all of these additional vaccines that could be sent to the states, and now maybe they don’t have those vaccines for the states.”
“I don’t know the answer,” he said, adding that it is a fluid situation.
“We may only get the 25,000 and not the additional 25,000,” he said. “But in 10 minutes it will change again.”
Justice said the state has been cut back before and then “we went back up to where we were.”
Regardless, he said he will work to get as many vaccines as possible and wants to include those 65 and older on the list to get vaccines as soon as they are available.
Justice said the state should receive more vaccines because it leads the nation in administering it to residents, now with a 93.7 percent rate.
“When we get the vaccine coming in on Monday, come Sunday night we are turning it around,” he said, “not leaving a single vaccine on the shelf. We can only give you the vaccines we have and we will continue to push the feds to get more.”
The state does have some optimistic news regarding the spread of the virus, he added
The daily and cumulative positive rates are dropping a bit, he said, and the number of active cases have also dropped slightly as well as hospitalizations.
He cautioned, though, that “one robin does not make spring. We’ve still got a long ways to go.”
On another positive note, Justice said students in K-eighth grade will be back in the classrooms next week as well as high schools students in counties not in the red zone on the County Alert System map.
On Wednesday, the state Board of Education said all school systems must have K-eighth grade students in the classroom at least two days a week starting Jan. 19, regardless of the color code map.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said as of Friday more than 19,000 teachers and school personnel 50 and older had received the first dose of the vaccine, about 80 percent of all those eligible to receive it and wanted it.
“That’s really pretty good,” Justice said of the percentage. “We want it to be 100 percent, but that’ s pretty good.”
Justice also said issues with the new Vaccine Hotline will be worked out as complaints of having to wait long periods of time to speak to someone have been coming in.
“Thousands of calls a day are coming in on the vaccine hotline,” said Bill Crouch, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources. “Please be patient.”
Clinics are being set up around the state to offer the vaccines to those 65 and above when supplies are available.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
