CHARLESTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said “policy differences do not justify personal attacks” in response to several criticisms of Manchin made by Gov. Jim Justice during the Governor’s pandemic briefing Monday.
Responding to a question about a provision in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package related to not using the money directly or indirectly to help offset tax revenue losses, Justice said that provision was included in the bill by Manchin and does not apply to any plans he has.
“He is trying to hit at me,” Justice said, referring to an initiative he is pushing to gradually end the state income tax, revenue that will have to be made up. “That’s all Joe Manchin is doing. He doesn’t care about you …”
The additional rainy day fund in the state, he said, “has nothing to do with taking” federal stimulus money for tax relief, but every state has the right to “draw down stimulus money to pay us back for expenditures related to the pandemic.”
Justice also accused Manchin of “flaunting in front of the media” that he is bipartisan.
But he “always does exactly what Chuck Schumer (Democratic Senate Majority Leader) wants him to do,” Justice said, and uses his position as “a way to get your name out there, a way to get some notoriety, a way to look like you are semi-bipartisan.”
Manchin was a swing vote in the 50-50 Senate considering the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but he held up the vote to iron out provisions related to federal unemployment benefits.
Republicans wanted to keep the $300 a week, not go to $400, and Manchin agreed with that proposal, held out for it and it was eventually accepted by Pres. Joe Biden.
The plan passed 50-49 and is expected go back to the House for a final vote today.
Justice called Manchin’s $300 a week proposal “another slap in West Virginians’ face.”
“We should have done the $400,” he said, calling Manchin’s holdout a “showboat deal, a political deal.”
In response, Manchin dismissed the criticisms, saying the package includes $1.25 billion for West Virginia that Justice and the legislature will be “responsible for managing.”
Justice came under criticism last year by Manchin and some legislators over how he handled the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act and the time it took to distribute it, all without input from legislators.
Justice said at the time he was in a crisis situation with the pandemic and could not wait for any legislative action on how and when the money was spent.
Manchin also said Monday he wants to work with Justice to improve the state.
“Instead of political attacks that do nothing to help hard working West Virginians, I welcome the opportunity to speak with Governor Justice about the best possible ways to improve the lives of West Virginians with the more than $2 billion in federal funding that I secured for our state in this bill,” he said.
Manchin said the COVID relief package will “finally kill COVID and revitalize our economy in West Virginia,” pointing out several provisions including an additional $624 million that will go directly to city and county governments, $800 million for West Virginia schools, $260 million for childcare in West Virginia and $10 million for West Virginia Head Start programs.
“I fought to ensure that West Virginia will receive $140 million for broadband infrastructure to improve connectivity and $2 million to quickly get hotspots to those who need them to telework and learn,” he said, referring to the widespread difficulty during the pandemic students had with internet access to virtual learning and adults’ access to telehealth. “There is also tens of millions more for vaccines and rural health providers.”
Manchin said nearly every West Virginian will receive a $1,400 stimulus check, and unemployment will be extended for those who have been most hurt during the pandemic.
“Policy differences do not justify personal attacks; I want to work with Governor Justice in the best interest of our state,” he said.
Spats between the two politicians are not new.
Manchin, after being reelected in 2018 by beating Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, considered running for the Democratic nomination to run against Justice last year, but changed his mind, with one reason being the expectation the Democrats had a shot at gaining control of the Senate.
Last year, Manchin introduced the Local Government Relief Act, which would have required all states to provide 45 percent of the funds they received through the CARES Act to local governments under 500,000 by June 30. If states are not able to do so, he said, they would be required to provide a detailed report on why, which would be published in the Federal Register.
“…Local governments in West Virginia haven’t seen a penny of that money despite repeated requests by Congress to get the money out the door and repeated clarifications from the Treasury Department on how these funds should be used,” Manchin said.
Justice called the bill a “political stunt” that missed the mark because the state had already sent out money to counties and cities for some pandemic expenses and “it’s Congress, not West Virginia, that wrote the rules” on how the money can be spent.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
