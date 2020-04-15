CHARLESTON — The “surge” that was predicted in West Virginia with positive coronavirus tests has been reached, Gov. Jim Justice said.
In his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Justice said the daily number of new positive cases hit 74 on April 10, but has declined since then, to only 14 new cases reported today.
“We felt like the surge would happen (during this time frame in April) and it did,” he said.
But Justice cautioned that residents must continue to stay the course (social distancing and stay at home) for now and not risk more spread.
“We don’t want another surge,” he said. “We are trending in a great way. If this trend continues, a lot of good things will happen.”
Continuing to abide by directives on social distancing and the stay-at-home order are crucial, he added.
“We absolutely have to stay the course,” Justice said. “But you can see the results are really rock solid and, really, if we can keep trending this way, hopefully we can go back to a way of life where we’re working, and even the possibility of school, and absolutely our polls will be open for a June 9th election, and all the good things.”
Those good things may happen, he said, as long as everyone if vigilant.
“But we’ve got to be cautious,” he said. “We are getting there, but no dancing in the streets … Things are getting better.”
Schools are closed through April 30.
“I am still very hopeful that we will be able to go back for some time, even it’s a couple of weeks,” he said, adding that he has received guidance from educators and even a short school session would help for closure and summer learning.
“If we have the opportunity to be able to go back to school for two or three weeks at the end it would be very beneficial,” he said.
However, Justice said those decisions will be made with input from experts, whom he talks with every day.
At this point, he said, he does not know when a decision on schools will be made.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer, said what happens in the next few weeks is setting the stage for the “long-term piece” and depends a great deal on work in the communities on contact tracking and testing.
Preventing the spread and slowing it down gives time to increase capability to test as well as eventually to develop effective treatment and a vaccine, she said.
Slemp said a lot of things are under way to handle the pandemic in testing and technology.
She also addressed recent outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Wayne and Jackson counties.
“We have been very active” in working and collaborating with them, she said, adding that working with them is crucial because 75 percent of outbreaks around the state take place in those facilities.
Justice said nursing homes have always been a priority for him and they remain his “number one focus.”
