CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday morning that the business reopenings in the state so far have not presented any significant problems.
“Things seem to be going very, very well in our comeback and reopening,” he said, adding that health experts are monitoring the statistics and the situation is being “watched like a hawk.”
This week (Week 5), state parks and cabins reopened Tuesday as well as bars (at 50 percent capacity), museums, zoos and visitor centers.
Swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, spas and limited video lottery retailers will reopen on Saturday, May 30.
Week 6, the last week in his comeback plan, will start on June 1.
But he is optimistic the reopenings will continue and he also urges residents to wear masks in public.
“We are not seeing the numbers move in a negative way,” he said, referring to the percentage of positive COVID0-19 cases compared to the total number of tests.
Justice has used the 3 percent mark as a bottom line cumulative percentage for reopenings to occur, and it has consistently been below the 3 percent since late April, which led to Week 1 of his comeback plan that started May 4.
There have been spikes in positive cases, though, with the most recent one at Huttonsville Correctional Facility.
More than 1,000 inmates as well as all staff are now being tested after positive cases started being found there.
“We expect, as these thousand-plus tests come back, that these numbers are going to rise,” Justice said. “We’re on it. Our people are staying right on top of it. We ran to the fire. I had to make the decision to go ahead and test everyone. It was the right thing to do because we’ve heard, all over the news, all of the problems other states across the nation have been having in their prisons. I think we’re ahead of the curve and we’re going to try to stay on top of it.”
Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Tuesday that 40 of those tests had been returned with 12 positives.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said the results of the tests conducted on May 15 and 16 in four counties, including Mercer County, are all in.
With 3,385 tested, which also included Berkeley, Raleigh and Jefferson counties, a total of 31 positives were returned.
Of the 404 tests in Mercer County, though, none came back positive and Raleigh County has only one positive test.
Berkeley and Jefferson counties, which have been hotspots for the virus in the past, saw 15 positive tests each, she said.
The free testing here was held at Bluefield State College.
Slemp also said the testing, which continues around the state, is aimed primarily at minority populations that are at high risk from the impact of the virus.
On the economic front, Justice said he fully expects another stimulus package to come from the federal government that will have more money to help small businesses.
Restaurants in particular need help, he said.
“I really believe there will be another stimulus package come out and I believe the rules will be modified … and relaxed,” he said of the current “restrictive” rules of how money can be spent from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Justice said he expects more money will be available for small businesses as well as for counties and cities to help backfill lost revenue caused by the pandemic.
He also said money may become available to help address the broadband problems in the state, an issue that became more apparent when students had to work from home with the Internet and many adults needed to work from home as well.
The broadband situation in West Virginia is “obsolete” when compared to other states, he said, and more money is needed from the federal government to make it better.
“I can’t tell you exactly what it will be, but something will come in a stimulus package,” he said.
On a political issue, Justice said he has no intentions of participating in a debate before the June 9 primary and he has filed an election complaint against primary opponent Woody Thrasher, who, he said, has released an ad with a “God-awfulest lie” related to the release of a prisoner because of the pandemic.
“These ads are false and misleading,” said Roman Stauffer, Justice’s campaign manager, in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety has set the record straight.”
That department, he said, stated earlier this month that the person in the ads “was not released as the result of any action or approval by Governor Justice.”
Justice also said Tuesday morning in the briefing a debate would be a “waste of time,” especially considering he is so far ahead in the polls, 40 points in front of his closest rival.
“The only thing that can happen from a debate would be to damage the Republican Party,” he said.
Besides that, he said he has been focused on doing everything necessary to handle the pandemic and is “not doing anything political. All I am doing is taking care of West Virginians.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
