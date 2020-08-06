CHARLESTON — A plan is in place to categorize the COVID-19 impact level in each county to determine if schools can reopen with students in classrooms starting Sept. 8.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday that those categories are color coded from green to red, with no in-person school or sports in the red zone.
Details of the metrics used to determine where a county will be placed on are ongoing, he said.
“We will do it on a county by county basis on what is best for the county,” he said, adding that the code system should be available in 10 to 14 days.
Justice said the color codes will challenge communities to keep the numbers down by doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The metric is the key,” he said, and is being developed by medical experts and based on statistics that are now being determined. “We will be able to look at a county and say this county has this level of the metric.”
That level places the county at a color code, including green, yellow, orange and red, with red the danger zone.
Justice said the metrics will be designed in a way to be fair to each county.
Whether sports can be played will also be determined based on the category the county is placed in.
“We have to look at all sports exactly the same way with the metric measuring stick,” he said, which means as long as the numbers are down, sports can be played. But if they rise to the red level, “schools will be closed (to remote learning only), and no games.”
“We are not going to take a risk …” he said of possible exposure at games. “We will do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
Justice said it’s a “gigantic undertaking” to do this on a county-by-county basis, but it must be a fair process and as many students as possible should be given the opportunity for classroom instruction.
However, parents and students will still have the option of choosing online instruction.
“We will have total optionality,” he said. “If you feel like your children should not be at the school … we will absolutely deliver a quality education to them while it’s virtual.”
As part of that plan, Justice also announced the Kids Connect program that will install 1,000 WiFi access points around the state for students in both K-12 and colleges who do not have broadband capability where they live.
The cost of the project is about $6 million, he added, and they all will be installed by Sept. 8.
In fact, he also said transportation to these WiFi spots will be provided by buses, if needed.
“We are going to provide bus transportation to get them there if they have no way do it,” he said, adding that all students will also be provided with the needed equipment (laptops and tablets).
Justice said up to 40 percent of K-12 students in the state do not have adequate access to broadband.
Meals will also be either picked up or delivered to all students who choose virtual classes.
“There is no playbook,” he said regarding the plans. “This is the very best program I can possibly bring you with the guidance of the education people and all the experts.”
Justice also said private and Christian schools will receive money, possibly up to $3.2 million, to help them reopen schools.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.