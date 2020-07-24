CHARLESTON — An executive order issued July 13 that closed all bars in Monongalia County because of a COVID-19 outbreak has been extended.
Gov. Jim Justice made the decision Thursday, which was the last day of a 10-day closure order, with the new order effective through midnight of Aug. 2.
“Monongalia County remains a hotspot and going to a bar is among the riskiest things that we can do at a time where we’re trying to contain this terrible virus,” Justice said. “We’ve seen some of our numbers across the state start to move in our favor just in the past day or so, but it’s absolutely crucial for us to see continued improvement in Monongalia County in the days ahead. It is our hope to be able to get these businesses reopened as soon as safety can be ensured for all.”
Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, reported 289 active cases Thursday, which is more than 17.9 percent of West Virginia’s active cases and the highest total for any county statewide.
“At the end of the day, we need a little more time to see where our numbers are headed,” Justice said. “We cannot afford to make a wrong move and end up right back where we started or worse.”
The order does not apply to restaurants and customers can continue to order drinks at their tables, but they cannot sit in the bar area.
The outbreak erupted in Monongalia County about two weeks ago at a time when the positive case rate was seeing an increase in the state as a whole
Reacting to that, on July 13 Justice said all fairs, festivals and outdoor and indoor concerts in the state were prohibited unless the crowd size is no more than 25.
“We can’t bring together groups in excess of 25,” he said. “We want everyone to know this is not playtime stuff.”
Gatherings at weddings, pools and other planned activities are not included.
Justice also closed all bars in Monongalia County, which had 340 active positive cases on July 13.
A pattern he called “alarming” also emerged as the highest number of positive cases was in the 20 to 29 age category in that county as some students returned and many positive cases were traced to bars, which Justice said is the highest risk place to spread the virus.
“That level today in Monongalia County is at twice the level of any other age group,” he said on July 13. “Today, I am ordering the bars closed for 10 days (in that county only). It is a problem.”
With colleges and universities opening for the fall semester next month, many more students will return to campuses.
Justice is requiring all out-of-state students to be tested and the number of positive cases will be closely monitored.
If a problem at a school surfaces, Justice said, “we will run to the fire” and deal with it.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.