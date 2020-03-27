CHARLESTON — In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice reassured businesses and workers that financial help is on the way after the Senate Wednesday night approved the federal $2.2 trillion economic stimulus act to offset loss of business and jobs related to stopping the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“From an economic standpoint, as a businessman, the nation and the state will have to step up and make us as whole as we can possibly be,” he said, adding that the stimulus package “will be passed quickly in the House.”
“An incredible amount of dollars will … flow to West Virginia,” he said. “This is moving at light speed.”
By next week, he said, businesses will have a road map to the dollars they need to survive and workers will soon see some relief as well as taxpayers.
Benefits include $1,200 for each resident who makes under $75,000 a year; $2,400 for a couple making less tan $150,000 a year; and $500 for each child.
Unemployment benefits have also been extended for 13 weeks along with an additional $600 a week from the federal government for four months.
Justice also said the tax filing deadline for the state will follow the federal government’s lead and be extended to July 15.
“We are going to be just fine, even in the year we are in,” he said. “The economic component (of federal help) is huge.”
Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the state Bureau of Public Health, said child care programs will be helped for essential workers.
She also explained the process that healthcare workers go through when a positive test result has been received.
“The investigation starts quickly,” she said, referring to tracking down how and where the virus may been passed, and who may been in contact with patient. “That (starting quickly) is the key and the contact information.”
When that investigation concludes, all the information is sent to the state.
“At the state level, we then collect the data from the investigation and it is filed in a common system,” she said, adding that data can be derived from those details to help the overall picture of the spread.
“We must have accurate, full information at the state level, then at the federal level” as reports from all states are gathered so the scope of the issue can be traced.
But it starts with the local investigation, she said.
Justice also brought up the issue of out-of-state people from places where the coronavirus is more prevalent coming to West Virginia seeking a “safe haven” to ride out the pandemic.
“You need to self-quarantine for 14 days,” he said of the people who come, especially from New York, the hardest hit state, adding that they can’t be stopped from coming here, but “I will try to protect our citizens. In this situation, I want our health officials to be aware of the fact they must self-quarantine.”
One new announcement Justice made was to give a 30-day grace period for those who want to fish but do not have a state license.
Justice said overall progress is being made. However, “our curve (of cases) has not spiked yet, but it’s not where we want it.”
Those cases totaled 51 as of late Thursday afternoon with 19 tests pending. More than 1,000 cases have tested negative.
“We are making headway,” he said. “But we are a long way from being over this.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
