CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice presented some good news at a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as well as unemployment benefits.
“We have had no additional deaths,” he said. “We have a total of 412 positive tests.”
The fourth death from the coronavirus was reported Monday.
The positive rate continues to be below 4 percent, he said, referring to the percentage of people who test positive of the total number tested.
On Monday, that rate tracked at 1.6 percent with a cumulative average of 3.42 percent.
“It’s getting better,” he said. “I salute all the great work everybody is doing.”
Justice said the state rate is far better than the national average of between 8 percent and 9 percent of those tested who test positive.
The Governor also discussed the availability of tests for COVID-19, which had been an ongoing issue, and said the state is actually ahead of all the contiguous states except Pennsylvania on tests administered as a percent of the population.
“We are at .559 percent,” he said, referring to the number of those tested in comparison to the population of the state.
Justice said the state is tracking close to the norm around the country, with the average percentage of the population tested at .592 percent.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer, was on the Governor’s panel to answer questions Tuesday.
She said there is some concern about the possibility of COVID-19 being transmitted to animals, and from animals to humans.
A tiger tested positive for the virus in the New York City zoo recently, and probably caught the virus from a zoo employee who tested positive, reports say.
“If you are sick, stay away from your dogs and cats,” she said of being cautious.
Justice also said as the numbers in the state are going in the right direction, they are trending that way because most people are doing a good job following the guidelines of staying away from other people, not going to work unless necessary and hand-washing.
“Please, stay the course,” he said. “Stay at home. If you are sick, don’t go to work … Keep doing what you are doing, West Virginia.”
Justice also delivered some positive news for those receiving or applying for unemployment benefits.
The extra $600 a week from the federal government is now available.
“Today, Workforce West Virginia will begin distributing the additional $600 in federal funding (from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act),” he said. “That’s a big bump and that will be additional money to all of those on unemployment.”
Justice also said that with three call centers now operating Workforce is catching up with applications, processing 28,500 claims in just one day, on Monday.
“We really had to make a move (after record claims were filed and the system was overwhelmed),” he said, and that meant bringing in extra people and relying on the National Guard to help out.
In March, 90,000 claims were filed, as compared to 3,400 in March 2019.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
