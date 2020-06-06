CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday more than 19,000 fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed through WorkForce WV recently through this week.
“If they had been processed, we would have sent out $14.4 million in claims in one week,” he said. “But we caught it.”
One state resident, he said, allegedly filed 62 fake claims.
Justice said it’s a nationwide problem and it hurts legitimate claims of people who need the money because it slows down the process.
“We are all over this,” he said. “We will try in every way to ferret out any fraud and do everything we can to expose and prosecute these people or whatever it may be. It’s just not right. There’s just not a place for it.”
Justice also on Friday announced guidelines for fairs and festivals, which can resume after July 1.
Those guidelines include:
• Limited points of entrance and exit to monitor number of people on grounds at one time so social distancing can be maintained.
• Coordinate with all vendors and staff to establish a clear policy with respect to who will be responsible for managing occupancy of any indoor spaces and to ensure proper social distancing and/or physical barriers between vendors, booths, food and/or beverage establishments, etc..
• Create a social distancing plan to manage and reduce excessive contact and interaction.
• Create a plan for personal protective equipment for vendors, staff, and patrons.
• Increase cleaning frequency and the availability of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and other DIY cleaning products to ensure touch points and any shared equipment or materials are properly sanitized between each use.
• For amusement rides, clean and sanitize touch points and common surfaces (e.g., seats, handlebars, safety belts and harnesses, gates, etc.) between patrons. Ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet between those in line. Limit occupancy or adjust seating arrangements to allow for adequate distance between riders/patrons who do not reside together.
• For barns, livestock exhibition facilities, and livestock auctions, clean and sanitize touch points and common surfaces (e.g., railing, doors, etc.) frequently. Ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals who do not reside together. Ensure adequate air flow in all barns and animal exhibition facilities for the safety and health of visitors and animals.
It is up to individual organizers to determine if the event can take place and meet the guidelines, he said.
Justice also updated the testing at Department of Corrections facilities in the state. All inmates, juveniles and staff are being tested.
As of Friday, 15 facilities had been tested with 3,300 inmates and juveniles and 1,700 staff.
So far, 550 results have been received among inmates with three positives. Nearly 400 results from employees have been returned with only one positive.
All positives are quarantined, in good condition and were asymptomatic, he said.
He also reiterated that Little League and soccer youth sports practice and begin Monday and high school athletes can begin training band training can start as well.
Movie theaters and casinos opened Friday but with restricted occupancy and social distancing in place.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
