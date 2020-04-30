CHARLESTON — Many small businesses will be able to open Monday as the criteria for Week 2 of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state was met today.
Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that those businesses can begin operations May 4.
The percentage of positive tests to those tested fell to only 2.59 percent today, which is three days in a row below 3 percent, meeting the requirement for some businesses to reopen.
Justice said Monday if the statistic was below 3 percent Wednesday, small businesses (less than 10 employees), hair salons, barber shops and outdoor dining facilities can open their doors on Monday, provided protocol to protect workers and customers is met.
Precautions must include social distancing, wearing masks and, in the case of barber shops and hair salons, protective equipment for workers, with customers waiting in their cars as they are called in for service. The temperature of each customer as they enter can be taken as well and they should also be wearing masks.
Restaurants offering outdoor dining services will limit customers, use disposable utensils and menus and employees will wear masks and gloves.
Justice also said reopening is voluntary on the part of business owners.
Churches and funeral homes can also hold services after May 4, with social distancing in place and every other pew used as well as face masks.
The small business category for Week 2 does not include businesses in malls, which remain closed.
“We are moving toward Week 2,” he said today, and Week 3 through 6 of his “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” will follow.
Within six weeks, most businesses, offices and park facilities will reopen as long as the less than 3 percent rate continues to trend.
Week 1 starts Thursday for hospitals offering elective surgeries and other more routine services, and for day care centers to open to help employees returning to work.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.