CHARLESTON — More than 54,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson had been administered in West Virginia before a “pause” was placed on the COVID vaccine on Tuesday.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said more than 98,000 J&J doses had been received in the state with over 40,000 not administered.
“The (Joint Interagency Vaccine) Task Force worked quickly to pause the vaccine,” she said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Wednesday.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) issued the pause on using the J&J vaccine after reports of “extremely rare blood-clotting” surfaced around the country.
Justice followed the CDC And FDA and announced Tuesday that “out of an abundance of caution” all use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia will be “paused immediately until further notice.”
Amjad said no reactions to the vaccine were reported in the state.
“But we continue to monitor any adverse reactions we may see,” she said. “These are rare cases.”
Only six cases of the blood-clotting have been reported around the country out of more than six million doses administered. The CDC and FDA are now in the process of evaluating all the data to determine if the pause can be lifted.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the incidence is only one in a million but the concern with the vaccine is the “unusual clotting” and each case will be examined to try to determine what happened.
The cases were all women aged 18 to 48 and symptoms surfaced six to 13 days after the shot.
Marsh also said the J&J vaccine stores easily so none of the doses will be discarded and can be used if the pause is lifted.
Amjad said a strategy has been place because of logistics to use J&J with homebound residents and those who live in rural areas because it is only one shot and easy to store. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses and they need colder temperatures to store.
“Time saves lives,” she said of the strategy, which will now be changed at least temporarily. “We are ready to move as we need to.”
Amjad said the pause will not mean people who want a vaccine can’t get it.
“We do want to stress that … we have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna,” she said.
Justice also emphasized the adequate supply of both.
“We will continue to have those vaccines available to you,” he said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that next week West Virginia will receive an increase of 2,340 Pfizer doses, with the state receiving 56,160 first and second Pfizer doses, and an increase of 3,000 Moderna doses with the state receiving 41,600 first and second Moderna doses.
“As of today, over 24.4 percent of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated and 33.7 percent of West Virginians have received at least one dose,” Manchin said. “This is great news for our state and the safety of our fellow West Virginians. West Virginia is continuing to see an increase in our COVID-19 vaccine dose allocation, which brings our state one step closer to providing vaccines for every West Virginian over the age of 16 who wants one. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to ensure West Virginia receives additional vaccine doses.”
On another issue during his pandemic briefing, Justice once again chastised members of the House about their rejection of his plan to gradually terminate the personal income tax in the state and pay for it with tax increases.
The legislation barely escaped the Senate in an 18-16 vote last week and the House initially decided to table it for this year.
But during a news conference Friday, Justice said the House did not take a vote because “they are afraid to vote … They don’t want to go on record. That is some really bad stuff. It’s just plain rotten to the core.”
“Today is very disappointing,” he said, blaming the delegates’ decision on lobbyists and special interests.
A few hours later, though, the House reversed course and decided to take up the issue after all, quickly voting to reject it in a rare 100-0 vote.
On Wednesday, Justice said he does not “give a hoot” about the House, but criticized the “grandstanding” with the vote and “showing their behinds and just mooned our people.”
Justice also again said he is taking his show for the legislation on the road.
“We’ve got to go out and we’ve got to educate the people,” he said, promoting the elimination of the tax as a way to put more money into the pockets of people, more than enough to offset any tax hikes, and as a way to attract people to the state.
He said former Senate Presidents Bill Cole and Mitch Carmichael as well as his opponent in the GOP primary last year, Woody Thrasher, will help him explain the plan on the road.
“We are all lined up with this thing,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
