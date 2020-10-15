Justice downplays virus cases in the school, Marsh warns of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — While area schools have been dealing with a number of positive coronavirus cases in recent days, Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday sought to downplay any uptick of the virus in classrooms across the state.
During a virtual pandemic briefing Wednesday, Justice said the state has 18 active school outbreaks. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, one of those 18 schools currently identified as an outbreak site is PikeView Middle School near Princeton.
In all, Justice said there were 50 confirmed cases within the 18 schools. But he said only 122 individuals were involved in the outbreaks, or just a third of one percent of the total number of individuals within those 18 school districts.
“It’s very, very minimal,” Justice said of the percentage of affected individuals within schools across the state. “On top of that, if you look at the total number of students that are there, I think that number is somewhere around 209,000. Now I’m doing all of this from memory — I don’t have notes on this — but of that we had 49 positive tests. Forty nine positive tests have been reported to me. Get this. That number becomes a fourth of a hundred of a percent.”
However, area schools have seen a number of disruptions in recent days due to the virus. For example, Princeton Senior High School and some students at Princeton Middle School were moved this week to remote learning due to new COVID-19 cases being confirmed at both schools.
The Mercer County Board of Education also confirmed Wednesday another positive COVID-19 case at Bluefield High School.
“An additional positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed for a student at Bluefield High School,” the board of education said in a statement released Wednesday. “Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.”
Also on Wednesday, school officials in McDowell County announced that Kimball Elementary School will be closed until Oct. 19 due to a positive COVID-19 case at that facility.
According to the McDowell County Board of Education, students were released from the school Wednesday morning after the McDowell County Health Department confirmed a positive case at Kimball Elementary. The school system said a deep cleaning of the school would begin Wednesday, adding that students who are not required to quarantine by the health department would return to school on Monday, Oct. 19.
“We will continue to work closely with the health department as they conduct contact tracing,” the school system said in a statement Wednesday. “The McDowell County Health Department will contact any student or staff member that must quarantine.“
Despite the uptick in virus cases at local schools, Justice reiterated his belief Wednesday that schools are safe for students and staff.
“For crying out loud, no one wants to do anything to endanger our children,” Justice said. “But if you look at it fairly and mathematically, really today, it is one doggone safe spot to be. We just need to keep up and keep up until we come to a situation where we have zero positive tests at our schools.”
The West Virginia Department of Education announced Tuesday that, one month into the new school year, approximately 0.02 percent of students and 0.3 percent of teachers and staff members have been infected with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the governor’s office said later in the day Wednesday. According to the DHHR, most of these cases originated outside of the affected schools.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar, said West Virginia — like other states across the nation — is starting to see an increase in virus-related hospitalizations. This troubling development comes at at time when health officials are warning that a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic may be starting.
Marsh said small family gatherings appear to be the lighter fluid that is igniting an increase in virus cases.
“We are starting to see COVID-19 spread pick up around the country and pick up across West Virginia,” Marsh said. “The answer is to wear your mask, wash your hands and stay indoors if you are sick.”
Justice said 263 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Virginia over the last 24 hours. He said the state’s daily positive rate stood at 4.21 percent, which Justice described as “way too high.”
As of Wednesday, Justice said there were 4,612 active COVID-19 cases in the state. He said another 13,815 West Virginians who contracted the virus have since recovered from it. The number of virus-related deaths in West Virginia stood at 391 as of Wednesday afternoon.
In recent weeks, Justice has been pushing for an increase in testing in West Virginia. One of the goals of the push for more testing is to identify those individuals who are both “super spreaders” and asymptomatic. These are individuals who are spreading the virus to others — including the elderly who are at the greatest risk of COVID-19 — without realizing it.
“The more you test, the more lives you save,” Justice said. “There is no question about it.”
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center website, West Virginia is currently tied for the 14th best state in the nation when it comes to the number of residents tested for COVID-19 per capita.
“I’d love to see us tied for first, but we are on the rise,” Justice said. “We are higher than Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland. Our only bordering state above us right now is Kentucky and they’re just barely ahead. We absolutely need to continue to test and test and test. If we do that, we’ll continue to learn so much more about this virus and that will enable us to slow it down.”
Justice said West Virginia’s statewide rate of COVID-19 transmission – also known as the RT rate – rose to 0.95 Wednesday. Despite the increase, he said West Virginia’s RT remained tied for the 7th-best in the country.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
