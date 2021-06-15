CHARLESTON — A Securities Act form filed by Carter Bank & Trust related to a civil action against the company includes “errors and omissions,” according the plaintiff, Justice Entities.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, his companies and family members comprise Justice Entities, which filed the civil action recently seeking $421 million in damages related to financing arrangements of outstanding loans involving Carter Bank.
The complaint, filed in May in U.S. District Court Southern District of West Virginia at Beckley, alleges Carter Bank defendants participated in conduct … “violating anti-competitive behavior statute, breach of contract and in particular the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and breach of fiduciary duties and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duties relating to financing arrangements between Plaintiffs and Defendants.”
A declaratory judgment is also being sought relating to loan modifications in 2017 made by Carter Bank that, the plaintiffs allege, are “unenforceable” and puts the defendants in a position that they “are not entitled to take any action to realize upon such loans (or collateral therefore or guarantees thereof) as may become due and payable without providing Plaintiffs a good faith opportunity to repay those loans.”
Justice Entities has about $368 million in outstanding loans with Carter Bank, which, according to the complaint, is the remaining debt from $775 million in loans in 2016 with $407 of that paid down.
The complaint details Justice’s relationship with the late Worth Carter, who died in 2017 and, the complaint says, that is when the problems started. Terms of the loan changed from a long-term arrangement.
The form Carter Bank filed, form 8-K, is a report that public companies must file with the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) to announce major events that shareholders should know about.
But the report was not accurate, Justice Entities said in a press release Monday.
The filing states that Carter Bank has “worked cooperatively with the Justice Entities,” the press release said. “This statement is patently incorrect.”
At issue is the repayment of loans that “nominally became due on June 1, loans which represented a major portion of the bank’s loans to the Justice Entities.”
Multiple attempts had been made to Carter Bank to discuss those loans, the press release said, but without a response, and that followed “years of attempts by the Justice Entities to resolve their issues with Carter Bank.”
“The proposed repayment to Carter Bank was to be made with replacement financing that has been largely negotiated, but due to Carter Bank’s unresponsiveness has now been put in jeopardy,” the Justice Entities said. “The current litigation against Carter Bank was commenced only after receiving no response except for a precondition requiring a release that would wipe the slate clean of Carter Bank’s bad actions and exonerate Carter Bank for all its prior irresponsible actions before any negotiations could even begin.”
Another objection to information on Carter Bank’s filing is a suggestion “that the relationship between it and the Justice Entities is ‘no different’ than ‘any other bank’ and ‘all its customers.’”
“This statement flies in the face of reason,” the Justice Entities alleges. “We are unaware of any other bank that refuses even to discuss repayment arrangements for its loans, that treats its borrowers with the adversarial approach that Carter Bank has adopted since Worth Carter’s death or even refuses to provide payoff information.”
“This is particularly difficult to understand given that we believe the Justice Entities have been the largest client group in the history of the Bank, paying the Bank in excess of $200 million in fees and interest and repaying the Bank in excess of $400 million in principal over the past four years, while generating zero losses,” the press release said. “The Bank has never lost a penny on any of the Justice Entities loans. Much to the contrary, when multiple coal companies sought Chapter 11 protection, the Justice Entities held firm.”
The third issue in the filing is related to the bank’s equity capital.
“We are unaware of any other bank that has made loans to a group of related borrowers in an amount that is almost equal to the bank’s entire equity capital ($367 million in currently outstanding loans – down from approximately $775 million in loans – as compared to the Bank’s $388 million in reported equity capital),” the Justice Entities alleges. “We assume that Carter Bank believed that it was compelled to file a Form 8-K because of the materiality of its loans to the Justice Entities and the potential damages resulting from Carter Bank’s conduct in excess of the Bank’s capital.”
Along with the statement, the Justice Entities’ attorney, West Virginia native H. Rodgin Cohen, with the New York firm Sullivan and Campbell, sent a letter to Carter Bank’s legal representation, Thomas E. duB. “Ted” Fauls with Troutman Pepper in Richmond.
Cohen reiterated the lack of a “substantive response” from Carter Bank in the matter “other than requests for additional hold harmless releases in favor of Carter Bank and blind adherence to a communications protocol as preconditions to engaging in discussions.”
“That these attempts to engage have been ignored is particularly frustrating given that the Justice Entities have already paid Carter Bank in excess of $400 million in principal and greater than $200 million in fees and interest,” Cohen said. “We believe that this relationship has made the Justice Entities the largest client group in the history of Carter Bank. Such repayment arrangements, of course, require the direct involvement of Carter Bank, including through providing loan payoff and other critical information. The litigation filed by the Justices was a last resort, only after there was no substantive response from Carter Bank or its Board despite numerous written requests.”
Cohen said Justice and family members want to discuss “the repayment of all the loans to the Greenbrier Entities and other Justice Entities loans as well loans any and all other proposals Carter Bank may have to address its credit exposure to the Justice Entities.”
Brooks Taylor, marketing officer for Carter Bank & Trust, released this statement:
“It is the policy of Carter Bank & Trust not to comment to the press regarding matters in litigation or matters involving customers of the Bank, and therefore the Bank respectfully declines to comment in response to your inquiries.”
The civil action detailed Jim Justice’s relationship with Worth Carter.
“Worth Carter prided himself on making loans and building banking relationships by establishing relationships of trust with his borrowers.’ the complaint said. “For Worth Carter, a handshake and his word were paramount. When Worth Carter and Governor Justice began (in 2001) and grew their financing relationship, they understood that the relationship was premised on mutual expectations of good faith and honor.”
Justice was asked to give the eulogy at Worth Carter’s funeral, reflecting an “expansive and personal’ relationship.
The complaint said the plaintiffs had been comfortable with a 20-year term loan structure that had been in place. But after Worth Carter died in early 2017, “the relationship between the Justice Entities and the institution that Worth Carter left behind as the relationship abruptly and rapidly began to deteriorate.”
Defendants “resorted to bad faith and unprofessional conduct towards Plaintiffs, including engaging in egregious misdirection that had the effect of inducing the Justice Entities into technical default, which Defendants then used as leverage to demand additional protection and security in the form of previously unavailable cross-default provisions in multiple loan agreements, broad-based cross-collateralization, and severely accelerated maturity dates,” the complaint alleges.
Plaintiffs include Bellwood Corp., Greenbrier Hotel Corp, Greenbrier Golf and Tennis Club Corp., Greenbrier Medical Institute LLC, Justice Family Group, LLC, James C. Justice Companies, Inc., James C. Justice II, Cathy Justice and James C. Justice III.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
