CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON — Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties’ fairs, festivals, performance venues and parades that had to be cancelled this year because of the pandemic will be seeing some financial relief.

Over the last two weeks, Gov. Jim Justice has announced a total of $2.7 million in support of the community celebrations around the state.

“Our fairs and festivals are the fabric of our state in lots of ways,” Justice said on Aug. 13 when he announced the first round of funding of more than $1.5 million. “They bring in millions and millions of visitors. Imagine the economic impact. Think about all the joy and goodness centered around these events. They’re our identity.”

Justice announced the second round Tuesday, more than $1.1 million, saying the state needs to “preserve our fairs and festivals and keep them going and I’m really proud to be able to do this.”

The first round is from the state budget and the second round from the Governor’s Contingency Fund, he said.

The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive the largest funding in the three-county area, with $62,532 coming.

“I can’t begin to say thank you enough, Governor, for your support of the arts in West Virginia,” Charlie Mathena of the Chuck Mathena Center said in Justice’s announcement. “Last year, at the Chuck Mathena Center, we had better than 60,000 people pass through our doors. The impact that the arts have in West Virginia, but especially in Mercer County, goes into the millions.”

Mathena said the center allows “young people, middle-aged people, senior citizens a place to come and to dream and to develop and to learn.”

“We’re very proud of our center and the state has been very supportive,” he said. “Governor, I just say thank you for being the booster that you are for arts and culture in West Virginia. Thank you for sticking with us. We’re proud to be West Virginians.”

Other Mercer County awards include:

Those Who Served War Museum - $2,376

Bluefield Blues Festival - $2,000

Lemonade Festival - $2,000

Cruise-in to Princeton - $2,160

Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - $4,690

Mercer County Fair - $1,188

Mercer County Heritage Festival - $3,474

Mountain Festival - $2,747

Princeton Autumn Fest - $1,563

Athens Town Fair - $1,188

A Princeton 4th - $1,800

Princeton Street Fair - $2,970

West Virginia Coal Show - $1,563

West Virginia Day at the Railroad Museum - $1,800.

In McDowell County, awards are going to:

McArts - $11,881

Last Blast of Summer - $2,970

American Legion Post 8 Veterans Day Parade - $1,250

Keystone Reunion Gala - $1,563

Mountain Music Festival- $1,485

War Homecoming Festival - $891

Bradshaw Fall Festival - $1,188

Hilltop Festival of Lights $1,188

Monroe County’s events funded include the Autumn Harvest Fest, $2,448; Farmer’s Day Festival, $2,330; and the Lindside Veterans Day Parade, $720.

