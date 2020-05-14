Justice adds tanning salons to list of businesses in week four of reopening

CHARLESTON — You can now add tanning salons to the growing list of businesses that will be reopening in West Virginia next week.
Governor Jim Justice said a number of tanning salon operators have contacted the governor’s office wanting to know when they can reopen.
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls about tanning businesses and tanning beds,” Justice said Wednesday during his daily virtual COVID-19 response briefing with reporters. “And we continue to get all kinds of calls. So I’m announcing today that our medical experts now feel like we are good to go and we are going to bring them online on May 21 on a Thursday with a lot of other stuff we had scheduled.”
Justice said specific guidelines for tanning booth operators will be added to his website.
“But tanning businesses will be opening back up on Thursday, May 21,” Justice said.
West Virginia is in the middle of a six-week reopening plan. Week four of the plan, which begins on May 21, also includes the reopening of indoor dining at restaurants across the Mountain State, large retail and specialty stores, including those that serve as mall anchors, and state park campgrounds and cabins for state residents only. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail also will reopen on May 21, and motorsports and powersports events can resume at that time, but without spectators.
“I want you to know if you are one of those businesses or whatever out there that are still closed, I would ask that you would please be patient,” Justice said. “We are working on it. We are working it as diligent as we can. But you’ve got to remember that we really have to take baby steps on this.”
Justice said state officials continue to consult with medical professionals, leaders across the state and President Donald Trump on the reopening plan.
“That is what we are doing at every single moment of every single day to make the right moves on the chessboard,” Justice said. “To still know if there is an outbreak somewhere that we can respond and respond quickly. I ask you as West Virginians everyday to stay vigilant. To stay on top of your game.”
Justice also spoke about low response rates to date on the U.S. Census count in West Virginia. He pointed to McDowell County as an example of an area where the response to date has been extremely low with only 4.7 percent of county residents completing the census so far.
“I tell you every day about being counted in West Virginia on our census,” Justice said. “You hear me everyday tell you this. We are running out of time. That’s all there is to it.”
Justice said the best response rate so far is Wood County with a 64.8 percent completion rate.
“That’s the best, and that’s not good enough for West Virginia,” Justice said. “In McDowell County today, we have a response of people who have been counted of 4.7 percent. That’s not good. That’s just not good.”
Justice said the census response rate from the counties should be between 80 to 90 percent.
